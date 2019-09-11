Lady Marauders fend off Marietta

POMEROY, Ohio — There were no twisters, dogs or even wicked witches … but there was still no place like home.

The Meigs girls golf team posted the top three individual scores and claimed a five-stroke victory over visiting Marietta on Tuesday night during a non-conference dual at Meigs Golf Course.

The Lady Marauders found themselves in a tightly-contested battle over the course of nine holes, with the Lady Tigers managing to keep pace with the hosts as the night progressed.

In fact, all four of Marietta’s counting scores were better than the fourth-place scorer from Meigs — but the extra cushion provided by the first three scores proved to make all the difference.

Olivia Haggy paced Meigs with a medalist round of 10-over par 44, with the duo of Caitlin Cotterill and Kylee Robinson sharing runner-up honors with matching efforts of 46.

Mikayla Radcliffe completed the winning team tally of 185 with a round of 49, with Shelbe Cochran and Shelby Whaley also firing respective efforts of 52 and 53 for the Maroon and Gold.

Marietta — which posted a final tally of 190 — was led by the duo of Trista Stanley and Addie Huffman with identical rounds of 47. Paige Hartley and Makayla Welch completed the scoring with matching efforts of 48.

Kesselyn Bigley and Addi Herb also fired respective rounds of 51 and 56 for the Orange and Black.

Meigs junior Olivia Haggy hits a chip shot during an August 29 golf match at Meigs Golf Course in Pomeroy, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/09/web1_MHS-Haggy.jpg Meigs junior Olivia Haggy hits a chip shot during an August 29 golf match at Meigs Golf Course in Pomeroy, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

