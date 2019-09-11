Lady Falcons fall to Federal Hocking

MASON, W.Va. — If nothing else, the Lady Falcons got closer as the night went on.

The Wahama volleyball team dropped a straight games decision to Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division guest Federal Hocking on Tuesday night on Gary Clark Court in Mason County, with the Lady Lancers winning by counts of 25-11, 25-13 and 25-19.

Federal Hocking (5-6, 3-2) led wire-to-wire in the opening game of the evening, scoring the first seven points of the 25-11 win.

The Lady Lancers never trailed in the second game, fighting through a 2-2 tie and scoring 16 of the final 20 points in the 25-13 win.

Wahama (0-4, 0-4) scored the first four points of the third game for its first lead of the evening, but the Maroon and Gold answered with an 8-1 run. The Lady Falcons tied the game twice before regaining the edge at 10-9.

The Lady Lancers, however, scored the next seven points and never trailed again. WHS tied the game at 16, but gave up nine of the next dozen points and fell by the 25-19 tally.

Emma Gibbs and Harley Roush led the Lady Falcons with six service points apiece. Abby Pauley contributed four points to the home cause, Bailee Bumgarner chipped in with two points, while Gracie VanMeter and Emma Young added a point apiece.

Leading the Lady Lancers, Mikinzi Ollom and Abby Jackson finished with 13 points apiece. Chloe McCune came up with nine points for the victors, Seirra Stover and Reagan Jeffers had six points apiece, while Mariah Pickering ended with one marker.

Wahama will look to flip the script when these teams clash again on Oct. 7 in Stewart.

The Lady Falcons are back at home on Thursday against Southern.

