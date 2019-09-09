Rio volleyball rolls to pair of wins

BATAVIA, Ohio — The University of Rio Grande volleyball team finds itself over the .500 mark for the first time this season after a pair of wins in a triangular match hosted by the University of Cincinnati-Clermont, Saturday afternoon, at the Student Activities Center.​

The RedStorm ran their winning streak to three straight, posting a pair of straight sets victories, knocking off the host Cougars by scores of 27-25, 25-14, 25-14 and routing Penn State University-Dubois 25-13, 25-13, 25-8.​

Against UC-Clermont, junior Rachael Gilkey (Nelsonville, OH) recorded 10 kills and junior Macy Roell (Farmersville, OH) had 23 assists to fuel the winning effort. Senior Katie Hemsley (Jackson, OH) added 20 digs, while sophomore Jess Youse (Pettisville, OH) had four solo blocks and junior Baylee Pursifull (New Carlisle, OH) tallied three solo blocks and a pair of assists.​

In the blowout of PSU-Dubois, Rio had just six attack errors and a season-best .386 attack percentage. Pursifull and senior Kinnison Donaldson (Jackson, OH) had seven kills each to lead a balanced attack.​

Roell had 26 assists, while Hemsley had a team-best nine digs and five service aces and Youse recorded four solo blocks.​

All 13 players saw action for the RedStorm against the Nittany Lions.​

Rio Grande, which is enjoying its first winning streak of three games or more since winning three straight from Nov. 1-11, 2016, returns to action on Tuesday with a tri-match at Salem International (WV) University in Salem, W.Va.​

The RedStorm will face the host Tigers at 3 p.m. before facing Alderson-Broaddus University at 5 p.m.​

Rio Grande’s Katie Hemsley played big roles in both of Saturday’s wins over UC-Clermont and Penn State-Dubois. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/09/web1_RIO-Hemsley.jpg Rio Grande’s Katie Hemsley played big roles in both of Saturday’s wins over UC-Clermont and Penn State-Dubois. Courtesy photo

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

