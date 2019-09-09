Rio’s Gioffre captures 2nd straight medalist honor

GRAYSON, Ky. — Rafaella Gioffre posted her second straight medalist finish, leading the University of Rio Grande women’s golf team to a third place finish in the Kentucky Christian University Fall Invitational, which wrapped up on Sunday at Hidden Cove Golf Course.

Gioffre, a senior from Hebron, Ohio, carded a 36-hole total of 5-over par 149 to post a three-shot win over the University of Pikeville’s Ellen Kehoe.

Gioffre gave Rio its first-ever medalist finish last week by taking the title at the Indiana University East Fall Classic.

She tallied a 3-over 75 on Saturday and took a one shot lead over Glenville State College’s Kendall Wall heading into Sunday’s final round.

Gioffre had a 2-over par 74 on Sunday to maintain the lead, while Kehoe overtook Wall for second place.

Pikeville won the team championship with a total of 655, while Oakland City University was second at 696 and Rio Grande was third with a team score of 709.

Also representing Rio Grande was sophomore Abby Eichmiller (Vincent, OH), who finished 11th in the 29-player field with with 94-83-177; sophomore Elizabeth Leach (Waterford, OH), who placed 18th at 94-93-187; sophomore Hunter Rockhold (Clinton, OH), who tied for 21st at 99-99-198; and sophomore Erin Fridley (Delaware, OH), who took 25th place at 109-100-209.

Sophomore Madison Duskey (Beverly, OH) participated as an individual and placed 29th at 121-143-264.

Rio Grande returns to action on Saturday when it travels to Tiffin, Ohio for the Heidelberg University Invite.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

