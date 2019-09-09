Rio’s Jones, Setty crack Top 15 at Golden Bear Classic

BECKLEY, W.Va. — The University of Rio Grande had two top 15 finishers and took third place as a team in Friday evening’s Golden Bear Classic IV hosted by West Virginia University Tech.
Senior Keshawn Jones (Mansfield, OH) placed ninth in a time of 13:31 and freshman Austin Setty (Fairfield, OH) was 13th after crossing in a time of 13:38 over the 4K course.
The duo’s effort helped the RedStorm to a team score of 99. Roanoke won the team title with a total of 40, while WVU-Tech tallied 55 points for a runner-up finish.
Marietta College’s Braeden Wallace won the individual title with a mark of 12:51.
Five other runners represented Rio in the event.
Senior River Spicer (West Milton, OH) was 25th in a time of 14:26; freshman Keelan Kilgour (Jackson, OH) placed 32nd after crossing in 14:46; senior Mike Norris (Dayton, OH) was 33rd in a time of 14:47; junior Dean Frietag (Magnolia, OH) placed 38th with a finish of 15:15; and senior Ethan Greenawalt (Orlando, FL) was 44th in a time of 15:35.
Rio Grande returns to action on September 21 when it hosts the 49th Annual Patty Forgey Invitational.
Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.