Knox leads Rio women at Golden Bear Classic

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Allison Knox gave the University of Rio Grande women’s cross country team its top finish in Friday evening’s Golden Bear Classic IV hosted by West Virginia University Tech.

Knox, a freshman from Ripley, W.Va., placed 26th in her collegiate debut with a time of 19:30 on the 4K course.

Rio’s only other competitor in the event was sophomore Sarah Shepard (Carroll, OH), who was 49th in a time of 27:07.

Roanoke won the team title with a score 38, while WVU-Tech (41) and Fairmont State (46) rounded out the top three.

Kentucky Christian’s Sierra Poppell took the individual title with a finish of 15:11.

Rio Grande returns to action on September 21 when it hosts the 49th Annual Patty Forgey Invitational.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.