Point, Huskies battle through 0-0 draw

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Still unbeaten, but the winning streak is over.

The Point Pleasant boys soccer team had its three-game winning streak come to an end on Saturday following a scoreless draw against visiting Herbert Hoover in a non-conference match at Ohio Valley Bank Track and Field in Mason County.

The Black Knights (3-0-3) recorded their fourth shutout of the season, and the hosts did so with a variety of fresh faces on the field.

Due to injuries and other commitments, the Red and Black were forced to use six freshmen — five of whom started — for significant portions of the contest.

Despite a nearly 3-to-1 ratio in time of possession, PPHS just couldn’t get anything to go in the net. The hosts claimed a 12-2 advantage in shots, but were also whistled for nine of the dozen fouls in the contest.

The Huskies also posted a 6-3 edge in corner kicks.

Hunter Bonecutter came up with two stops in goal for the Black Knights, who have allowed just two goals in six contests this fall.

Point Pleasant returns to action Tuesday when it travels to Scott for a non-conference friendly at 6 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

