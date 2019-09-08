Posted on by

OVP Week 2 Box Scores


Gallia Academy 38, River Valley 0

GAHS 21 3 0 14 38
RVHS 0 0 0 0 0

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

GA: Ben Cox 4 pass from Noah Vanco (Andrew Toler kick) 7:33

GA: James Armstrong 4 run (Toler kick) 3:18

GA: Daneuvyn Woodson 4 pass from Vanco (Toler kick) 0:33.2

Second Quarter

GA: Toler 46 field goal 0:00

Fourth Quarter

GA: Armstrong 14 run (Toler kick) 10:37

GA: Michael Beasy 2 run (Toler kick) 3:06

Team Statistics/Individual Leaders

* * * * * GA RV
First Downs 14 8
Rushes-Yards 34-219 40-228
Pass Yards 113 20
Total Yards 332 248
Comp-Att-Int 10-15-0 2-7-2
Penalties-Yards 6-55 6-60
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 3-1

RUSHING

GA: James Armstrong 19-174, Daneuvyn Woodson 3-25, Michael Beasy 7-9, Ben Cox 1-7, Trent Johnson 2-6, Briar Williams 2-(-2).

RV: Cole Young 13-96, Ryan Jones 3-51, Will Hash 8-33, Jared Reese 7-28, Jordan Burns 9-20.

PASSING

GA: Noah Vanco 10-15-0 113.

RV: Jordan Burns 2-7-2 20.

RECEIVING

GA: Michael Beasy 3-33, Ben Cox 2-35, Trent Johnson 1-17, James Armstrong 1-10, Cade Roberts 1-9, Briar Williams 1-5, Daneuvyn Woodson 1-4.

RV: Ryan Jones 1-13, Cameron Hess 1-7.

Wahama 24, Miller 20

MHS 0 12 6 2 20
WHS 16 8 0 0 24

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

W: Trevor Hunt 3 run (Abram Pauley run) 7:54

W: Hunt 6 run (Hunt run) 3:06

Second Quarter

M: Kylan McClain 42 pass from Colby Bartley (kick failed) 6:38

W: Nick Brewer 2 run (Hunt run) 5:40

M: Hunter Wellspring 10 pass Bartley (pass failed) 1:48

Third Quarter

M: Bartley 21 run (kick failed) 0:19.1

Fourth Quarter

M: Safety 0:00

Team Statistics/Individual Leaders

* * * * * M W
First Downs 14 21
Rushes-Yards 39-222 53-312
Pass Yards 102 33
Total Yards 324 345
Comp-Att-Int 8-23-0 5-14-0
Penalties-Yards 7-51 5-40
Fumbles-Lost 2-0 3-2

RUSHING

M: Colby Bartley 25-194, Lucas Dishon 13-29, Trey McCoy 1-(-1).

W: Trevor Hunt 18-102, Abram Pauley 13-92, Brayden Davenport 12-57, Kase Stewart 5-53, Nick Brewer 5-8.

PASSING

M: Colby Bartley 8-23-0 102.

W: Brayden Davenport 5-10-0 33, Abram Pauley 0-4-0 0.

RECEIVING

M: Hunter Wellspring 6-57, Kylan McClain 1-42, Lucas Dishon 1-3.

W: Abram Pauley 3-14, Trevor Hunt 2-19.

Eastern 20, Caldwell 14

CHS 0 7 7 0 14
EHS 7 0 0 13 20

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

E: Blake Newland 1 run (Mason Dishong kick) 6:42

Second Quarter

C: Braxton Dudley 4 run (Alejandro Poza kick) 4:11

Third Quarter

C: Dudley 65 run (Poza kick) 1:50

Fourth Quarter

E: Dishong 10 pass from Brady Yonker (Dishong kick) 10:24

E: Dishong 6 pass from Yonker (kick failed) 1:46

Team Statistics/Individual Leaders

* * * * * C E
First Downs 5 12
Rushes-Yards 36-154 38-183
Pass Yards 39 38
Total Yards 193 221
Comp-Att-Int 5-15-1 5-13-0
Penalties-Yards 7-55 5-40
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 0-0

RUSHING

C: Braxton Dudley 9-80, Caden Moore 16-71, Chris Hill 1-3.

E: Steve Fitzgerald 13-110, Blake Newland 20-74, Brayden Smith 2-2, TEAM 3-(-3).

PASSING

C: Braxton Dudley 5-15-1 39.

E: Brady Yonker 4-12-0 38, Conner Ridenour 1-1-0 0.

RECEIVING

C: Whyatt Parks 4-28, Skylar VanFossen 1-11.

E: Brayden Smith 2-22, Mason Dishong 2-16, Blake Newland 1-0.

Meigs 44, Rock Hill 28

MHS 0 19 12 13 44
RHHS 0 8 6 14 28

Scoring Summary

Second Quarter

RH: Hayden Harper 2 run (pass good) 8:40

M: Wyatt Hoover 6 pass from Coulter Cleland (pass failed) 7:17

M: Landon Acree 63 punt return (Caleb Burnem kick) 3:30

M: Cam Burnem 40 pass from Cleland (kick failed) :39

Third Quarter

RH: Brayden Friend 1 run (run failed) 10:25

M: Abe Lundy 27 pass from Cleland (kick failed) 7:39

M: Lundy 4 run (kick failed) 1:30

Fourth Quarter

RH: Harper 1 run (run failed) 10:56

M: Cleland 2 run (Caleb Burnem kick) 8:47

RH: Hunter Massie 1 run (pass good) 4:26

M: Cleland 4 run (kick failed) 4:04

Team Statistics/Individual Leaders

* * * * * M RH
First Downs 17 19
Rushes-Yards 26-225 51-252
Pass Yards 180 50
Total Yards 405 302
Comp-Att-Int 10-19-1 3-6-0
Penalties-Yards 4-20 3-25
Fumbles Lost 0 0

RUSHING

M: Jake McElroy 10-130, Abe Lundy 9-56, Coulter Cleland 7-39.

RH: Brayden Friend 12-90, Logan Hankins 17-82, Hayden Harper 14-55, Skyler Kidd 6-24, Hunter Massie 2-1.

PASSING

M: Coulter Cleland 10-19-1 180.

RH: Brayden Friend 2-5-0 31, Hunter Massie 1-1-0 19.

RECEIVING

M: Landon Acree 3-51, Cam Burnem 2-68, Wyatt Hoover 2-15, Abe Lundy 1-27, Wes Metzger 1-11, Jake McElroy 1-8.

RH: Logan Hankins 2-31, Brayden Friend 1-19.

Southern 31, Federal Hocking 0

SHS 18 13 0 0 31
FHHS 0 0 0 0 0

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

S: Trey McNickle 75 kickoff return (conversion failed)

S: McNickle 45 run (conversion failed)

S: Gage Shuler 25 INT return (conversion failed)

Second Quarter

S: McNickle 34 run (kick successful)

S: Shuler 29 INT return (kick failed)

Team Statistics/Individual Leaders

* * * * * S FH
First Downs 17 11
Rushes-Yards 25-231 25-66
Pass Yards 46 47
Total Yards 277 103
Comp-Att-Int 5-9-1 4-13-2
Penalties-Yards 9-74 0-0
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0

RUSHING

S: Trey McNickle 13-192, Jonah Diddle 4-42, Gage Shuler 3-11, Andy Doczi 2-7.

FH: Donnie McCain 10-37, Elijah Lucas 1-14, Ethan McCune 14-(-5).

PASSING

S: Gage Shuler 5-9-1 46.

FH: Donnie McCain 4-9-0 47, Ethan McCune 0-4-2 0.

RECEIVING

S: Will Wickline 2-28, Jonah Diddle 1-19, Colton Walker 1-12, Trey McNickle 1-2.

FH: Jacob Flynn 3-38, Elijah Lucas 1-9.

Waterford 40, South Gallia 8

SGHS 8 0 0 0 8
WHS 26 8 6 0 40

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

SG: Kyle Northup 85 kickoff return (Northup run)

W: Holden Dailey 25 run (pass failed)

W: Zane Heiss 9 run (Dailey run)

W: Dailey 8 run (run failed)

W: Dailey 38 pass from Heiss (pass failed)

Second Quarter

W: Dailey 21 run (Nick Fouss pass from Heiss)

Third Quarter

W: Dailey 1 run (pass failed)

Team Statistics/Individual Leaders

* * * * * SG W
First Downs 5 20
Rushing Yards 103 170
Pass Yards 0 196
Total Yards 103 366
Comp-Att-Int 0-6-3 10-16-0
Penalties-Yards 4-20 7-55
Fumbles-Lost 2-0 0-0

RUSHING

SG: Kyle Northup 10-40, Kenny Siders 1-35.

W: Holden Dailey 8-74, Joe Pantelidis 8-42, Zane Heiss 5-39.

PASSING

SG: Tristan Saber 0-6-3 0.

W: Zane Heiss 10-16-0 206.

RECEIVING

SG: None.

W: Nick Fouss 7-140, Holden Dailey 1-38, Joe Pantelidis 1-16, Cole Miller 1-12.