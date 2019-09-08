OVP Week 2 Box Scores

Gallia Academy 38, River Valley 0
|GAHS
|21
|3
|0
|14
|—
|38
|RVHS
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
GA: Ben Cox 4 pass from Noah Vanco (Andrew Toler kick) 7:33
GA: James Armstrong 4 run (Toler kick) 3:18
GA: Daneuvyn Woodson 4 pass from Vanco (Toler kick) 0:33.2
Second Quarter
GA: Toler 46 field goal 0:00
Fourth Quarter
GA: Armstrong 14 run (Toler kick) 10:37
GA: Michael Beasy 2 run (Toler kick) 3:06
Team Statistics/Individual Leaders
|* * * * *
|GA
|RV
|First Downs
|14
|8
|Rushes-Yards
|34-219
|40-228
|Pass Yards
|113
|20
|Total Yards
|332
|248
|Comp-Att-Int
|10-15-0
|2-7-2
|Penalties-Yards
|6-55
|6-60
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|3-1
RUSHING
GA: James Armstrong 19-174, Daneuvyn Woodson 3-25, Michael Beasy 7-9, Ben Cox 1-7, Trent Johnson 2-6, Briar Williams 2-(-2).
RV: Cole Young 13-96, Ryan Jones 3-51, Will Hash 8-33, Jared Reese 7-28, Jordan Burns 9-20.
PASSING
GA: Noah Vanco 10-15-0 113.
RV: Jordan Burns 2-7-2 20.
RECEIVING
GA: Michael Beasy 3-33, Ben Cox 2-35, Trent Johnson 1-17, James Armstrong 1-10, Cade Roberts 1-9, Briar Williams 1-5, Daneuvyn Woodson 1-4.
RV: Ryan Jones 1-13, Cameron Hess 1-7.
Wahama 24, Miller 20
|MHS
|0
|12
|6
|2
|—
|20
|WHS
|16
|8
|0
|0
|—
|24
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
W: Trevor Hunt 3 run (Abram Pauley run) 7:54
W: Hunt 6 run (Hunt run) 3:06
Second Quarter
M: Kylan McClain 42 pass from Colby Bartley (kick failed) 6:38
W: Nick Brewer 2 run (Hunt run) 5:40
M: Hunter Wellspring 10 pass Bartley (pass failed) 1:48
Third Quarter
M: Bartley 21 run (kick failed) 0:19.1
Fourth Quarter
M: Safety 0:00
Team Statistics/Individual Leaders
|* * * * *
|M
|W
|First Downs
|14
|21
|Rushes-Yards
|39-222
|53-312
|Pass Yards
|102
|33
|Total Yards
|324
|345
|Comp-Att-Int
|8-23-0
|5-14-0
|Penalties-Yards
|7-51
|5-40
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-0
|3-2
RUSHING
M: Colby Bartley 25-194, Lucas Dishon 13-29, Trey McCoy 1-(-1).
W: Trevor Hunt 18-102, Abram Pauley 13-92, Brayden Davenport 12-57, Kase Stewart 5-53, Nick Brewer 5-8.
PASSING
M: Colby Bartley 8-23-0 102.
W: Brayden Davenport 5-10-0 33, Abram Pauley 0-4-0 0.
RECEIVING
M: Hunter Wellspring 6-57, Kylan McClain 1-42, Lucas Dishon 1-3.
W: Abram Pauley 3-14, Trevor Hunt 2-19.
Eastern 20, Caldwell 14
|CHS
|0
|7
|7
|0
|—
|14
|EHS
|7
|0
|0
|13
|—
|20
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
E: Blake Newland 1 run (Mason Dishong kick) 6:42
Second Quarter
C: Braxton Dudley 4 run (Alejandro Poza kick) 4:11
Third Quarter
C: Dudley 65 run (Poza kick) 1:50
Fourth Quarter
E: Dishong 10 pass from Brady Yonker (Dishong kick) 10:24
E: Dishong 6 pass from Yonker (kick failed) 1:46
Team Statistics/Individual Leaders
|* * * * *
|C
|E
|First Downs
|5
|12
|Rushes-Yards
|36-154
|38-183
|Pass Yards
|39
|38
|Total Yards
|193
|221
|Comp-Att-Int
|5-15-1
|5-13-0
|Penalties-Yards
|7-55
|5-40
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|0-0
RUSHING
C: Braxton Dudley 9-80, Caden Moore 16-71, Chris Hill 1-3.
E: Steve Fitzgerald 13-110, Blake Newland 20-74, Brayden Smith 2-2, TEAM 3-(-3).
PASSING
C: Braxton Dudley 5-15-1 39.
E: Brady Yonker 4-12-0 38, Conner Ridenour 1-1-0 0.
RECEIVING
C: Whyatt Parks 4-28, Skylar VanFossen 1-11.
E: Brayden Smith 2-22, Mason Dishong 2-16, Blake Newland 1-0.
Meigs 44, Rock Hill 28
|MHS
|0
|19
|12
|13
|—
|44
|RHHS
|0
|8
|6
|14
|—
|28
Scoring Summary
Second Quarter
RH: Hayden Harper 2 run (pass good) 8:40
M: Wyatt Hoover 6 pass from Coulter Cleland (pass failed) 7:17
M: Landon Acree 63 punt return (Caleb Burnem kick) 3:30
M: Cam Burnem 40 pass from Cleland (kick failed) :39
Third Quarter
RH: Brayden Friend 1 run (run failed) 10:25
M: Abe Lundy 27 pass from Cleland (kick failed) 7:39
M: Lundy 4 run (kick failed) 1:30
Fourth Quarter
RH: Harper 1 run (run failed) 10:56
M: Cleland 2 run (Caleb Burnem kick) 8:47
RH: Hunter Massie 1 run (pass good) 4:26
M: Cleland 4 run (kick failed) 4:04
Team Statistics/Individual Leaders
|* * * * *
|M
|RH
|First Downs
|17
|19
|Rushes-Yards
|26-225
|51-252
|Pass Yards
|180
|50
|Total Yards
|405
|302
|Comp-Att-Int
|10-19-1
|3-6-0
|Penalties-Yards
|4-20
|3-25
|Fumbles Lost
|0
|0
RUSHING
M: Jake McElroy 10-130, Abe Lundy 9-56, Coulter Cleland 7-39.
RH: Brayden Friend 12-90, Logan Hankins 17-82, Hayden Harper 14-55, Skyler Kidd 6-24, Hunter Massie 2-1.
PASSING
M: Coulter Cleland 10-19-1 180.
RH: Brayden Friend 2-5-0 31, Hunter Massie 1-1-0 19.
RECEIVING
M: Landon Acree 3-51, Cam Burnem 2-68, Wyatt Hoover 2-15, Abe Lundy 1-27, Wes Metzger 1-11, Jake McElroy 1-8.
RH: Logan Hankins 2-31, Brayden Friend 1-19.
Southern 31, Federal Hocking 0
|SHS
|18
|13
|0
|0
|—
|31
|FHHS
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
S: Trey McNickle 75 kickoff return (conversion failed)
S: McNickle 45 run (conversion failed)
S: Gage Shuler 25 INT return (conversion failed)
Second Quarter
S: McNickle 34 run (kick successful)
S: Shuler 29 INT return (kick failed)
Team Statistics/Individual Leaders
|* * * * *
|S
|FH
|First Downs
|17
|11
|Rushes-Yards
|25-231
|25-66
|Pass Yards
|46
|47
|Total Yards
|277
|103
|Comp-Att-Int
|5-9-1
|4-13-2
|Penalties-Yards
|9-74
|0-0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|0-0
RUSHING
S: Trey McNickle 13-192, Jonah Diddle 4-42, Gage Shuler 3-11, Andy Doczi 2-7.
FH: Donnie McCain 10-37, Elijah Lucas 1-14, Ethan McCune 14-(-5).
PASSING
S: Gage Shuler 5-9-1 46.
FH: Donnie McCain 4-9-0 47, Ethan McCune 0-4-2 0.
RECEIVING
S: Will Wickline 2-28, Jonah Diddle 1-19, Colton Walker 1-12, Trey McNickle 1-2.
FH: Jacob Flynn 3-38, Elijah Lucas 1-9.
Waterford 40, South Gallia 8
|SGHS
|8
|0
|0
|0
|—
|8
|WHS
|26
|8
|6
|0
|—
|40
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
SG: Kyle Northup 85 kickoff return (Northup run)
W: Holden Dailey 25 run (pass failed)
W: Zane Heiss 9 run (Dailey run)
W: Dailey 8 run (run failed)
W: Dailey 38 pass from Heiss (pass failed)
Second Quarter
W: Dailey 21 run (Nick Fouss pass from Heiss)
Third Quarter
W: Dailey 1 run (pass failed)
Team Statistics/Individual Leaders
|* * * * *
|SG
|W
|First Downs
|5
|20
|Rushing Yards
|103
|170
|Pass Yards
|0
|196
|Total Yards
|103
|366
|Comp-Att-Int
|0-6-3
|10-16-0
|Penalties-Yards
|4-20
|7-55
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-0
|0-0
RUSHING
SG: Kyle Northup 10-40, Kenny Siders 1-35.
W: Holden Dailey 8-74, Joe Pantelidis 8-42, Zane Heiss 5-39.
PASSING
SG: Tristan Saber 0-6-3 0.
W: Zane Heiss 10-16-0 206.
RECEIVING
SG: None.
W: Nick Fouss 7-140, Holden Dailey 1-38, Joe Pantelidis 1-16, Cole Miller 1-12.