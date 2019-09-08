Blue Devils blank River Valley, 38-0

The third time was a charm. The Gallia Academy football team captured its third consecutive Ohio Valley Bank Community Bowl victory over River Valley on Saturday night with a 38-0 decision in a Week 2 non-conference matchup in Bidwell. The visiting Blue Devils (2-0) posted their second consecutive shutout in this head-to-head bout while also improving to 3-2 in the five-year series, which will not continue next season. GAHS also improved its all-time mark to 12-3 against the Raiders. RVHS claimed wins of 27-13 and 20-7 in the first two OVB Community Bowl contests in 2015 and 2016, but the Blue Devils have responded with winning scores of 49-7, 46-0 and 38-0 over the last three seasons. Complete details from the fifth annual OVB Community Bowl contest between Gallia Academy and River Valley will be available in the Tuesday sports editions of the Gallipolis Daily Tribune, Point Pleasant Register and The Daily Sentinel. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports)

