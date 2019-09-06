Wahama fends off Miller, 24-20

A goal line stand for the ages. Wahama stopped Miller at the 3-yard line with 1.3 seconds left in regulation, allowing the host White Falcons to claim a 24-20 decision in a TVC Hocking contest at Bachtel Stadium. Wahama led wire-to-wire and made a 24-12 halftime lead hold up. The Hannan at Trinity Christian score was not available at press time. Point Pleasant did not play for the second consecutive week, but will open its 2019 campaign next Friday at Gallia Academy. Due to an early press time, complete details from the Week 2 football contests in Mason County will be made available in the Tuesday sports edition of the Point Pleasant Register. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports)

