Lady Knights win season opener

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Picking up right where they left off.

Following a program-best 26-5 campaign last fall, the Point Pleasant volleyball team made quick work of both Nitro and Ripley on Thursday night in a season-opening tri-match held at PPHS in Mason County.

The host Lady Knights (2-0) claimed a 25-13, 25-9 victory over Nitro in the opening match, then held on for a 25-23, 25-21 triumph over Ripley in the finale to wrap up the tri-match sweep. The Lady Vikings also won in straight game against Nitro in the middle contest.

Point Pleasant trailed 3-1 in 10-6 in the game against the Lady Wildcats, but rallied to score 19 of the final 22 points in taking a quick 1-0 match lead in the opener.

The Lady Knights led wire-to-wire in Game 2 after surging out to leads of 5-0 and 15-3, then added 10 of the final 16 points to wrap up the 2-0 triumph over NHS.

Peyton Jordan led the PPHS service attack with 12 points, followed by Addy Cottrill and Baylie Rickard with eight points apiece. Olivia Dotson was next with six points, while Brooke Warner added three point for the victors.

Jordan recorded a team-high four service aces and Dotson was next with three aces. Cottrill and Rickard also had an ace each.

Amy Welch led Nitro with three service points in the opener.

After trading leads out to a 5-all tie, Ripley started to break away in Game 1 after building an 18-11 advantage. PPHS, however, rallied with 13 of the next 15 points en route to its largest lead in the opener at 24-20.

RHS broke serve and cut the deficit down to 24-23 before Point broke serve to wrap up the minimal 2-point win and a 1-0 match lead.

The Lady Knights never trailed in Game 2, although the Lady Vikings rallied back from a 3-0 deficit to pull even at 3-all.

The Red and Black led by as many seven points on three different occasions, but RHS rallied from a 14-7 deficit to twice pull within two points — the last of which came at 23-21. PPHS scored the final two points and closed the door on the final outcome with a 4-point decision.

Dotson led the hosts Point Pleasant service attack with nine points, followed by Jordan and Warner with seven and six points respectively. Rickard was next with four points, while Milhoan added two service points.

Dotson recorded three aces, with Jordan and Rickard adding an ace apiece.

Tristan Wilson led the net attack with 11 kills and Cottrill followed with four kills and a team-best two blocks. Milhoan and Warner also chipped in two kills each.

Dotson dished out a team-high nine assists against Ripley, with Warner also dishing out three assists. Dotson also record a block in the triumph.

Kyra Winler paced the Lady Vikings with seven service points, followed by Tori Hinzman with six points.

Point Pleasant returns to action Tuesday when it travels to Cross Lanes Christian for a 6 p.m. contest.

Point Pleasant sophomore Addy Cottrill (18) hits a spike attempt during Game 2 of Thursday night’s match against Ripley in Point Pleasant, W.Va. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/09/web1_PP-Cottrill.jpg Point Pleasant sophomore Addy Cottrill (18) hits a spike attempt during Game 2 of Thursday night’s match against Ripley in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Point Pleasant senior Olivia Dotson (10) sets a pass in the air during Game 2 of Thursday night’s match against Ripley in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/09/web1_PP-Dotson.jpg Point Pleasant senior Olivia Dotson (10) sets a pass in the air during Game 2 of Thursday night’s match against Ripley in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Point Pleasant senior Haley Milhoan hits a spike attempt during Game 2 of Thursday night’s match against Ripley in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/09/web1_PP-Milhoan.jpg Point Pleasant senior Haley Milhoan hits a spike attempt during Game 2 of Thursday night’s match against Ripley in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Point Pleasant senior Peyton Jordan, middle, bumps a ball in the air as teammates Katelynn Smith (6) and Remington Durst, right, look on during Game 2 of Thursday night’s match against Ripley in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/09/web1_PP-Jordan.jpg Point Pleasant senior Peyton Jordan, middle, bumps a ball in the air as teammates Katelynn Smith (6) and Remington Durst, right, look on during Game 2 of Thursday night’s match against Ripley in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

Point sweeps Nitro, Ripley in tri-match

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.