Lady Marauders top RVHS in dual

POMEROY, Ohio — Another solid effort for the Lady Marauders.
The Meigs girls golf team posted five of the top six individual scores on Thursday evening during a dual match with visiting River Valley at Meigs Golf Course.
The host Lady Marauders ended the event with a team score of 189, but the Lady Raiders had only two competitors … and therefore did not have enough entrants for a team tally.
Caitlin Cotterill led Meigs by claiming medalist honors with a 5-over par round of 39. Teammate Mikayla Radcliffe joined River Valley’s Aislyn Bostic for runner-up honors after each posted matching totals of 48.
Kylee Robinson was next for MHS with a 49, while Olivia Haggy completed the team score with a 53. Shelby Whaley also shot a 49 for the Maroon and Gold.
Sophia Gee fired a 71 to complete the day for the Lady Raiders.
