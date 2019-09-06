Blue Devils roll at Cliffside

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — There’s no place like home.

The Gallia Academy boys golf team posted a 16-stroke victory over the field on Thursday during a tri-match at Cliffside Golf Course in Gallia County.

The host Blue Devils four of the top six individual rounds while cruising to a final winning tally of 165.

Chesapeake placed second with a final score of 181, while Ironton did not have enough competitors for a team score with only two golfers.

Laith Hamid and Reece Thomas shared medalist honors identical round of 2-over par 39, with Cooper Davis coming in right behind his teammates with a 41.

Hobie Graham completed the winning tally with a 46, while Will Hendrickson and Beau Johnson also added respective efforts of 49 and 51.

Austin Jackson paced the Panthers with a 42, followed by Jacob Lemley and Christian Hall with respective rounds of 44 and 47. Jackson McComas completed the CHS team score with a 48, while Jackson Stephens and Dawson Boster added efforts of 50 and 55.

Brayden Easterling led the Fighting Tigers with a 50 and Logan Price added a round of 60.

