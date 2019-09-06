Blue Angels win tri-match at Cliffside

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — If two out of three ain’t bad, then five out of six must be pretty decent.

The Gallia Academy girls golf team recorded the four lowest individual scores on Thursday during a tri-match held at Cliffside Golf Course in the Old French City.

The Blue Angels were the only program that had enough players for a team, with the hosts finishing the evening with a final tally of 205.

GAHS also produced five of the top six individual rounds against the likes of Chesapeake and Ironton, which had only one and three competitors respectively.

Bailey Meadows captured medalist honors with a 12-over par round of 49, with the trio of Bella Bonzo, Avery Minton and Lilly Rees sharing runner-up honors with identical rounds of 52 while completing the final team tally.

Josie Cremeans was next for Gallia Academy wit a 59, while Kylee Cook and Savannah Wilcoxon also posted efforts of 63 and 67.

Makayla Collins led Ironton with a 60 and Beia Delawder was next with a 61. Trinity Littleton also shot a 66 for the Lady Tigers.

Alaina Collins fired a 56 for Chesapeake’s lone score.

Gallia Academy junior Avery Minton, right, watches a tee shot take flight during a match Thursday at Cliffside Golf Course in Gallipolis, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/09/web1_GA-Minton.jpg Gallia Academy junior Avery Minton, right, watches a tee shot take flight during a match Thursday at Cliffside Golf Course in Gallipolis, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

