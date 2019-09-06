Lady Raiders outlast Meigs

BIDWELL, Ohio — A marathon match.

The River Valley and Meigs volleyball teams battled through five games — three of which were decided by just two points — in Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division action on Thursday night in Gallia County, with the host Lady Raiders winning the deciding game by seven.

The Lady Raiders never trailed in the opening game, fighting through just one tie, at 4-4, en route to the 25-18 win.

Meigs’ first lead of the night came at 1-0 in Game 2, but River Valley claimed the next four markers. MHS regained the edge at 12-11, but the Silver and Black were back in front at 24-23. The teams swapped leads twice more, before the hosts finally won the game by a 30-28 count.

The Maroon and Gold avoided the sweep with a 25-23 win in the third game, fighting through four lead changes, the last of which came at 15-14.

After a pair of early lead changes, the hosts opened up their biggest lead of the fourth, at 14-10. Meigs rallied back to take the edge at 21-20 and then scored three straight points for its largest lead of the game. RVHS tied the game at 24, but surrendered the next two points, as the guests forced a Game 5 with a 26-24 triumph.

The guests led 1-0 and 2-1 in the finale, but River Valley scored the next seven points and never looked back on the way to the 15-8 match-sealing victory.

Alexandria Wood led the Lady Raiders with 17 service points. Jaden Bradley had 11 points for the victors, Mikenzi Pope added 10, Lora Kinney came up with six, while Kasey Birchfield finished with five. Breanna Dodrill and Madison Hall claimed four points each in the contest, while Hannah Jacks, Taylor Huck and Javan Gardner finished with one each.

Bre Zirkle led the Maroon and Gold with 17 points and four aces. Baylee Tracy earned nine points for the guests, Jewels Conley added eight, while Hannah Durst had seven points and an ace. Mallory Hawley and Maci Hood ended with four points apiece, while Kylee Mitch earned two.

Hawley led the guests at the net with 15 kills. Durst was next with eight kills, Mitch added six kills and a block, Hood had a pair of kills, while Zirkle earned a team-best 20 assists.

Meigs and River Valley will meet again on Oct. 10 in Rocksprings.

Both teams host non-conference matches on Monday, with RVHS welcoming South Gallia, and MHS hosting Gallia Academy.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

