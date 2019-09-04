Lady Rebels roll past Symmes Valley

WILLOW WOOD, Ohio — No need for a comeback this time.

The South Gallia volleyball team — which rallied back from two games down to defeat Symmes Valley in the season opener — topped those same Lady Vikings by a 3-1 count on Wednesday in Lawrence County.

The Lady Rebels started the night in grand style, leading wire-to-wire on their way to the 25-17 victory. Symmes Valley, however, answered with its own wire-to-wire win in the second, tying the match at one with a 25-14 win.

South Gallia led initially in the the third game, and the Lady Vikings tied it up five times before finally taking the lead at 9-8. There were three more lead changes in the third, before the teams found themselves in a 20-all tie. The Lady Rebels claimed the next four points, SVHS fought off game-point once, but the Lady Rebels took the next marker and won the game by a 25-21 count.

In the fourth, the Lady Rebels scored the first six points and 17 of the first 18, capping off the 3-1 victory with a 25-8 triumph.

The victors were led by Amaya Howell with 17 points and four aces, as well as Kiley Stapleton with 16 points and three aces. Christine Griffith picked up nine points for the Red and Gold, while Alyssa Cremeens added eight points and two aces. Rounding out the SGHS service attack, Emma Shamblin had four points and Isabella Cochran marked two.

Jessie Rutt paced the Lady Rebels at the net with seven kills and two blocks. Griffith had six kills and seven blocks in the victory, Stapleton added three kills and a block, while Howell had one kill and a team-best 11 assists. Katie Bowling and Olivia Johnson finished with a kill and a block respectively in the match.

Howell and Stapleton had four digs apiece to lead the SGHS defense.

Alison Klaiber led the Lady Vikings with a dozen service points. Kylee Jenkins, Morgan Jenkins and Payton Hunter had six points apiece for SVHS, Rachael Hayes added five points, while Ellie Johnson came up with four.

After hosting Waterford on Thursday, South Gallia will visit River Valley on Monday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

