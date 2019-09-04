Blue Devils 2nd at Skyline Bowling INV

CENTENARY, Ohio — Huntington captured team titles in both varsity races, while Point Pleasant and host Gallia Academy also took part in the 2019 Skyline Bowling Cross Country Invitational held Tuesday night in Gallia County.

Both the Highlanders and Lady Highlanders cruised to double-digit victories after each squad posted winning team scores of 28.

Gallia Academy finished second in the six-team boys field with 59 points, while Jackson ended up second in the four-team girls competition with a final tally of 45 points.

A total of 48 competitors participated in the boys race, with Fairland senior Ethan Lafon winning the event with a time of 18:03.97. Carter Matthews of HHS was the overall runner-up with a mark of 18:56.96.

Todd Elliott paced the Blue Devils with a fourth-place effort of 19:17.13, followed by Tristan Crisenbery (21:51.61) and Logan Nicholas (22:16.74) with respective finishes of 14th and 15th.

Garytt Schwall (22:38.04) and Ethan Lawler (22:41.68) completed the runner-up tally with respective placements of 17th and 18th.

Ethan Saunders (23:22.61) and Grant Smith (23:47.74) also finished 22nd and 24th overall for the Blue and White.

Point Pleasant had only one runner compete in the boys race as Hector Castillo placed 29th overall with a mark of 25:33.49. The Black Knights, due to a lack of numbers, did not record a team score.

Fairland (90), Oak Hill (96), Symmes Valley (96) and Portsmouth (144) rounded out the three through six spots in the boys meet.

A total of 37 athletes took part in the girls race, with Jackson senior Mazie Wechter winning the event with a time of 20:50.98. Allie Gibson of Huntington was the overall runner-up with a mark of 22:15.65.

Krystal Davison led the Blue Angels with a 10th place finish of 27:15.74, followed by Eliza Davies (29:00.76) and Taylor Facemire (31:13.12) with respective finishes of 18th and 22nd.

Calista Barnes (33:45.87) and Abby Harvey (34:33.26) completed the GAHS team tally by placing 31st and 32nd. Chloe Rogers (34:53.42) and Madisyn Connelley (35:01.84) also finished 33rd and 34th overall for the Blue Angels.

Point Pleasant had only one runner compete in the girls race as Isabella Sang placed 12th overall with a mark of 27:28.41. The Lady Knights, due to a lack of numbers, did not record a team score.

Fairland was third in the girls division with 73 points, while GAHS placed fourth with 83 points.

Visit baumspage.com for complete results of the 2019 Skyline Bowling CC Invitational held Tuesday at Gallia Academy High School.

The Gallia Academy trio of Logan Nicholas (296), Ethan Lawler (295) and Grant Smith (301) go around a turn during the boys varsity race at the 2019 Skyline Bowling CC Invitational held Tuesday at GAHS in Centenary, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/09/web1_GA-Trio.jpg The Gallia Academy trio of Logan Nicholas (296), Ethan Lawler (295) and Grant Smith (301) go around a turn during the boys varsity race at the 2019 Skyline Bowling CC Invitational held Tuesday at GAHS in Centenary, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

Blue Angels finish 4th; Huntington wins team titles

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.