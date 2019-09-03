South Charleston to host state softball tourneys

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — The West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission (WVSSAC) is pleased to announce that the city of South Charleston will be the host for the WV High School Softball State Tournament for 2020-2024. The event has long been held at Jackson Park in Vienna, but will now be held at Little Creek Park Complex. The 2020 tournament will be held May 27-28.

WVSSAC Executive Director Bernie Dolan released the following statement:

“We sincerely thank Steve Black and his staff at Jackson Park for their many years of support and assistance with the event. All of our state championship venues are put out for bid every four years, and South Charleston was the successful bidder this year. We are excited about this new partnership and look forward to working with South Charleston’s Director of Public Works Mr. Gerald Burgy and his staff as we begin planning for the 2020 tournament.”

Burgy, along with South Charleston Mayor Frank Mullens and South Charleston High School Athletic Director Bryce Casto presented the winning proposal Wednesday evening before the WVSSAC Board of Directors.

Burgy stated, “South Charleston is excited to host this event. We are proud to be able to share our wonderful facility for the state tournament and promise to make it an event that the student athletes and their families will never forget.”

Mayor Frank Mullens also expressed his full support for the tournament along with the South Charleston CVB. “I want to thank the WVSSAC Board of Directors for selecting South Charleston as the host city for the state high school softball tournament beginning in 2020. We are very excited and look forward to a long and successful relationship with the WVSSAC.”

The WV High School Softball State Tournament is held annually and showcases regional winners from high school softball teams across the state. The 2019 winners were Sherman in Class A, Herbert Hoover in Class AA, and Hurricane in Class AAA.