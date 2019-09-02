Quick start send Wolves past Rio women

SYLVANIA, Ohio — Lourdes University’s got two first half goals from Abigail Mann in a span of just 10 seconds, fueling the Gray Wolves to a 3-1 win over the University of Rio Grande, Sunday afternoon, in non-conference women’s soccer action at Wildcat Stadium.

Lourdes ran its record to 2-1 with the win.

Rio Grande slipped to 0-4 as a result of the loss.

Mann gathered in a pass from teammate Anna Zacerkowny, which was played through the middle to the right edge of the 18-yard box, and fired a shot past Rio freshman keeper Jayla Brown (Chillicothe, OH) for a goal just 13:41 into the contest.

Ten seconds later, Mann blasted a shot from 20 yards out which bounced off of Brown’s hands and into the net for a 2-0 lead.

The RedStorm sliced the deficit in half just under seven minutes later when junior Ambar Torres (Guyaquil, Ecuador) scored via a penalty kick, but the Gray Wolves got the marker when Morgan Henkle headed in a pass from Elaina Hillman with 6:59 to play before the intermission.

Lourdes finished with a 30-12 edge in shots overall, including 15-2 after halftime, but there was no scoring after the break.

Kerstyn Williams stopped six shots in a winning effort for the Gray Wolves.

Brown went the distance in net for Rio and recorded 10 stops in a losing cause.

The RedStorm return to action next Saturday with a non-conference tilt at Georgetown (Ky.) College.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

Rio Grande’s Amelia Bragg, left, battles Lourdes’ Erin Caldwell for a loose ball during Sunday’s non-conference match in Sylvania, Ohio. The Gray Wolves defeated the RedStorm, 3-1. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/09/web1_RIO-Bragg.jpg Rio Grande’s Amelia Bragg, left, battles Lourdes’ Erin Caldwell for a loose ball during Sunday’s non-conference match in Sylvania, Ohio. The Gray Wolves defeated the RedStorm, 3-1. Courtesy photo

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

