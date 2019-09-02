Rio men pull away from Blue Devils

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — Nicolas Cam Orellana scored a pair of second half goals to help the University of Rio Grande overcome a slow start and post a 4-0 win over Lawrence Tech (Mich.) University, Saturday night, in non-conference men’s soccer action at Evan E. Davis Field.

The contest was a rematch of last year’s NAIA National Championship Opening Round showdown.

The RedStorm, ranked No. 5 in the NAIA, improved to 4-0 with a third straight shutout victory.

Lawrence Tech, which received votes in the preseason coaches’ poll, dropped to 0-3 with the loss.

Rio Grande managed just three shots in the opening stanza, but scored on two of them to take a 2-0 edge at the intermission.

Junior Callum Malanaphy (Strourbridge, England) got the scoring underway with 23:42 left in the first half, taking a touch from junior teammate Ewan McLauchlan (Aroch, Scotland) and punching a shot past LTU net-minder Max Jewett into the lower left side of the net from eight yards out.

Just under 15 minutes later, junior Samuel Pedersen (Aldershot, England) lofted a shot from 30 yards out along the right sideline which cleared the outstretched arms of Jewett for the RedStorm’s second marker of the night.

That’s how things stayed until Orellana – a sophomore from Santiago, Chile – headed in a pass from freshman Diego Montenegro (Santiago, Chile) with 29:32 left to play to extend the lead to 3-0.

Oreallna closed out the scoring with an unassisted goal with 3:53 remaining in the match.

Rio Grande finished with a 13-5 edge in overall shots, including a 10-3 advantage in the second half.

Senior keeper Richard Dearle (Castle Donington, England) had two saves in goal for the RedStorm.

Jewett stopped three shots in a losing cause for the Blue Devils.

Rio Grande returns to action next Thursday when it travels to the University of Northwestern Ohio.

Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. in Lima, Ohio.

Rio Grande's Cristobal Encina battles Lawrence Tech's Adrian Miling for control of the ball during the first half of Saturday night's 4-0 win over the Blue Devils at Evan E. Davis Field.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

