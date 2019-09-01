Rio Grande’s Gioffre grabs medalist honors at IU East

RICHMOND, Ind. — University of Rio Grande junior Rafaella Gioffre carded a second round 1-over par 73 to take medalist honors at the Indiana University East Fall Classic.

The two-day event wrapped up on Saturday at the Highland Lake Golf Course.

Gioffre began the day in second place, four shots behind IU East’s Lexie Fields, who finished with an even-par 72 on Friday.

Gioffre’s strong showing on Saturday, coupled with Field’s round of 79, produced a two-stroke victory for the Huron, Ohio native and gave Rio Grande its first medalist showing in the fledgling program’s history.

IU Kokomo’s Brandi Jones took third place with an 8-over par total of 152.

As a team, Rio Grande finished fourth in the five-team field with a score of 719.

IU East captured the team title with a score of 635. IU Kokomo was second at 658 and Brescia University finished third with a 36-hole total of 682.

Rio Grande avoided a last place finish in the team standings when Freed Hardeman (Tenn.), which was in third place following Friday’s opening round, elected not to wait out a 90-minute weather delay on Saturday and decided to return home.

None of the remaining four golfers representing the RedStorm managed to break 90 on either day of the event.

Sophomore Abby Eichmiller (Vincent, OH) tied for 17th place with a total of 90-91-181, while sophomore Hunter Rockhold (Clinton, OH) was 20th at 94-96-190.

Sophomores Elizabeth Leach (Waterford, OH) and Erin Fridley (Delaware, OH) rounded out Rio’s quintet.

Leach placed 22nd with a 97 and a 102 for a total of 199, while Fridley was 23rd at 102-107-209.

Rio Grande is scheduled to return to action next Friday in the opening round of the Kentucky Christian University Fall Invitational.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

