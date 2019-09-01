RedStorm men open fall slate with 3rd place finish

LIMA, Ohio — Logan Sheets and Jacob Calvin earned All-Tournament honors and led the University of Rio Grande men’s golf team to a third-place tie in Friday’s University of Northwestern Ohio Invitational at Hidden Creek Golf Course.

Sheets, a senior from Bidwell, Ohio, fired a 4-over par round of 76 and a 2-over par 74 for a 36-hole total of 150.

Calvin, a freshman from Chillicothe, Ohio, had a 6-over par round of 78 and an even-par 72 for a total of 150.

The duo tied for 10th place individually to earn their all-tournament status.

As a team, the RedStorm finished with a 28-over par total of 604, tying Lourdes University for third place in the nine-team event.

Indiana Wesleyan won the team title with an 11-over par 587, while the host Racers grabbed second place at 17-over par 597.

UNOH’s Dakotah McClain collected medalist honors among individuals, carding a 4-under par total of 140.

Also representing Rio Grande in the event were sophomores Colton Blakeman (Piketon, OH) and Levi Chapman (Pomeory, OH), both of whom tied for 19th place with a score of 8-over par 152. Blakeman had rounds of 78 and 74, while Chapman finished with a 79 and a 73.

Junior Jared Lemaster (Jackson, OH) had an opening round 84 before posting a 2-over par 74 over the final 18 holes for a 14-over par 158 and a 26th place finish.

The RedStorm will return to action next Friday and Saturday at the Kentucky Christian University Fall Invitational.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

