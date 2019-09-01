Ohio rolls past Rams, 41-20

Ground and pound. The Ohio University football team chalked up 278 of its 466 total yards on the ground on Saturday afternoon in Athens, leading the Bobcats to a 41-20 victory over non-conference guest Rhode Island. The Green and White have now won 10 straight at Peden Stadium, a school-record. Complete details from Ohio’s Week 1 win over the Rams will be available in the Wednesday sports editions of the Point Pleasant Register, Gallipolis Daily Tribune and The Daily Sentinel. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports)

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/09/web1_OU-Standalone.jpg