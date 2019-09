Oh so close. The South Gallia Rebels held a 12-0 lead headed into the fourth quarter of their season opening football contest on Saturday at Rebel Stadium, but visiting Symmes Valley forced four fourth-quarter turnovers and escaped Mercerville with 14-12 victory. Complete details from South Gallia’s Week 1 setback to SVHS will be available in the Tuesday sports editions of the Point Pleasant Register, Gallipolis Daily Tribune and The Daily Sentinel. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports)

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/09/web1_SG-Standalone.jpg