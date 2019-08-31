Thundering Herd hammers VMI in opener, 56-17

Off and running. The Marshall Thundering Herd produced 620 yards of total offense while opening the 2019 football season in style Saturday evening with a 56-17 victory over visiting Virginia Military Institute at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington, W.Va. The Herd notched their 15th consecutive victory over the Keydets in their first meeting between the former Southern Conference rivals in 23 years. MU also claimed their ninth consecutive season-opening triumph in the process. MU had seven different players score touchdowns in the wire-to-wire victory while also building a 35-7 edge at halftime. Complete details from Marshall’s Week 1 victory over VMI will be available in the Tuesday sports editions of the Point Pleasant Register, Gallipolis Daily Tribune and The Daily Sentinel. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports)

