Blue Angels annihilate Ironton

IRONTON, Ohio — A great start, a great finish, and not a bad middle either.

The Gallia Academy volleyball team swept Ohio Valley Conference host Ironton by counts of 25-10, 25-15 and 25-10 on Thursday in Lawrence County, giving the Blue Angels 46 straight league wins.

Gallia Academy (3-1, 3-0 OVC) — which has won 58 straight sets in league play — won over 70 percent of its serves in the opening game, pounding 17 kills on the way to the 25-10 win.

Ironton had its best set of the night in the second, earning a 40.0 side-out percentage, but still falling by a 25-15 count.

The Blue Angels earned a match-best four aces and an 81.8 side-out percentage in the finale, slamming the door on its 19th consecutive OVC sweep with a 25-10 win.

For the match, Gallia Academy finished with a 73.0 side-out percentage and a 80.8 serve percentage, while IHS ended with a 34.2 side-out percentage and an 86.5 serve percentage.

The Blue Angel service was paced by Alex Barnes with five aces, followed by MaKenna Caldwell with two. Bailey Barnette and Maddie Wright earned an ace apiece, while Peri Martin was the lone GAHS server without an error.

Barnes also led GAHS at the net, earning 14 kills and a block. Wright posted 11 kills and a block in the win, Maddy Petro came up with eight points and two blocks, while Bailey Barnette chipped in with six kills. Martin ended with two kills, one block and 39 assists, while Caldwell claimed a kill and Hammond had a block.

Barnette led the Blue Angel defense with 12 of the team’s 34 digs.

Ironton — the last league team to claim a set against the Blue and White — will visit Gallia Academy in the rematch on Sept. 26.

Next, the Blue Angels will host South Point on Tuesday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

