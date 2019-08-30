Black Knights blank Poca, 3-0

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — It’s palindromic … and a little ironic too.

The Point Pleasant boys soccer team posted its third consecutive shutout while picking up its second straight victory on Thursday night following a 3-0 decision over visiting Poca in a non-conference matchup at Ohio Valley Bank Track and Field in Mason County.

The Black Knights (2-0-2) remained unbeaten and have now gone a shade over 288 minutes without allowing a goal, yet the hosts have wins in only half of their outings thus far this season.

The Red and Black built a 1-0 lead at the intermission, thanks to a goal by junior Adam Veroski. The eventual game-winner came on a free kick from 20 yards out that ultimately landed in the right side of the net for a 1-0 advantage.

Braxton Watkins-Lovejoy found Veroski with a perfect through ball between defenders, and Veroski ran past the defenders to get to the ball on the right side. With a one-on-one opportunity, Veroski slotted the ball to the far left post and found the net for a 2-0 edge in the 48th minute.

Cohen Yates completed the scoring in the 60th minute after receiving a pass from Isaiah Snyder in a left side gap, then dribbled the ball to within six yards of the goal before firing his successful shot attempt inside the far right post.

Point Pleasant claimed a substantial 22-4 advantage in total shots, including an 18-4 edge in shots on goal. The hosts also claimed a 6-1 advantage in corner kicks.

Nick Smith recorded his third consecutive shutout in net for PPHS with four saves.

The Red and Black have outscored opponents by an 8-1 overall margin in four games, with all but one of those goals coming in this current two-game winning streak.

The Black Knights return to action Tuesday when they travel to Gallia Academy for a 7 p.m. contest.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.