Bobcats host Rams on Saturday

The Bobcats will be taking the field for real on Saturday as Ohio welcomes the Rhode Island Rams for the 2019 season opener at Peden Stadium in Athens, Ohio. The Cats — coming off a 9-4 campaign that included a 27-0 victory over San Diego State in the Frisco Bowl — will be aiming for their third consecutive season-opening victory. URI, conversely, snapped a nine-year losing streak in season openers last fall with a 21-19 win at Delaware. The Rams — who compete as a member of the Football Championship Subdivision (formerly Division I-AA) — hadn’t produced a winning season on the gridiron since 2001 before going 6-5 in 2018. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports)

