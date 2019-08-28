Blue Angels slip past South Point, 4-3

SOUTH POINT, Ohio — The end of the drought.

After being held scoreless in its first two matches, the Gallia Academy girls soccer team found some offense and ultimately picked up its first victory Tuesday night with a 4-3 decision over host South Point in an Ohio Valley Conference contest in Lawrence County.

The visiting Blue Angels (1-2, 1-0 OVC) — the defending league champions — won their ninth consecutive OVC match after storming out to a 3-1 halftime advantage, but the Lady Pointers managed to make things interesting after the intermission as the hosts scored consecutive goals to knot the game at three.

Just moments later, however, GAHS put the outcome to rest as Brooke Johnson found the back of the net with roughly seven minutes remaining — giving the guests a 4-3 edge.

The Blue Angels built a quick 2-0 advantage in the first half and eventually took a 3-1 cushion into the break.

Kaylie Clark produced a pair of goals and Preslee Reed also had a goal for Gallia Academy, while Emilee Whitt landed South Point’s lone first half score in the 35th minute. Whitt’s goal made it a 2-1 contest at the time and Kylee Ellison also had an assist on the score.

The Blue and Gold started whittling the lead down in the 65th minute as Ellison scored on an assist from Abby Broughton, making it a 3-2 contest. SPHS then knotted things up at three in the 72nd minute as Aysiah Sharp netted a goal on an assist from Whitt.

Gallia Academy produced 26 shots in the contests, including a 14-8 advantage in shots on goal. Brooklyn Hill made five saves in goal for the Blue Angels, while Emily Byrd came up with 10 stops in the SPHS setback.

Gallia Academy returns to action Thursday when it hosts Southeastern in a non-conference friendly at 5 p.m.

