Lady Marauders outlast Wellston

WELLSTON, Ohio — Starting the league slate on the right foot.

The Meigs volleyball team began its 2019 Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division campaign in style on Tuesday in Jackson County, defeating host Wellston in a five game match.

The Lady Rockets led wire-to-wire in the opener, scoring the first six points and rolling to a 25-10 victory.

After falling behind 7-4 in the second game, Meigs (2-3, 1-0 TVC Ohio) bounced back with a 21-to-7 run to take a 25-14 win and even the match.

After 18 points were played in the third game, the teams were tied at nine, the eighth time they were even. MHS claimed the next five points, but Wellston was back in front after a 9-to-1 run. The Lady Marauders claimed the next seven points, however, and led the rest of the way to the 25-21 win.

The fourth game featured five lead changes, the last of which had the Lady Rockets going up 21-20 en route to the 25-22 win.

WHS scored the first point of the deciding game, but Meigs took the lead with a 5-0 run. Wellston regained the advantage at 8-7, but the Lady Marauders scored the next five points and never looked back on the way to the match-clinching 15-11 win.

Bre Zirkle led the Maroon and Gold with 16 points, followed by Kylee Mitch, Baylee Tracy and Mallory Hawley with 10 points each. Hannah Durst came up with five points for MHS, while Maci Hood and Jewels Conley both marked two.

These teams will meet again on Sept. 19 in Rocksprings.

Lady Marauders will be back in action at River Valley on Tuesday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

