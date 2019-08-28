Blue Angels pummel Portsmouth

CENTENARY, Ohio — Starting one streak again, while extending a couple of others.

One night after having their home winning streak ended at 13 matches, the Gallia Academy volleyball team defeated Ohio Valley Conference guest Portsmouth in straight games to stretch their league winning streaks to 45 straight matches and 55 consecutive games.

After the Lady Trojans’ 1-0 lead in the opening game, GAHS (2-1, 2-0 OVC) — which has never lost an OVC match on its home court — scored the next three points and didn’t trail again on its way to a 25-12 victory.

Portsmouth took its biggest lead of the night at 8-4 in the second game, but Gallia Academy claimed 11 of the next 13 markers and led the rest of the way to the 25-16 win.

The Blue Angels finished the night with a wire-to-wire 25-7 victory in the third.

For the match, Gallia Academy had a side-out percentage of 63.9 and a serve percentage of 89.2, while the Lady Trojans ended with a 29.7 side-out percentage and a 91.7 serve percentage.

Peri Martin led the GAHS service attack with 13 points, including four aces. Bailey Barnette — the lone Blue Angel with a perfect serve percentage in the match — ended with a dozen points and a quartet of aces.

MaKenna Caldwell added 10 points and four aces in the triumph, while Maddie Wright came up with seven points and one ace. Alex Barnes contributed with six service points to the winning cause, while Maddy Petro ended with four points and a pair of aces.

At the net Gallia Academy was led by Petro and Barnes with 12 kills apiece, with Petro also earning a block. Wright posted 10 kills and one block in the win, while Barnette added eight kills and a block. Martin and Abby Hammons both earned three kills, with Martin picking up a block and a match-best 43 assists. Barnette paced the Blue Angel defense with 13 of the team’s 39 digs.

These teams are set to meet again on Sept. 23 in Portsmouth.

Next for the Blue Angels, a trip to Ironton on Thursday.

Gallia Academy senior Peri Martin (7) sets the ball in front of teammate Abby Hammons (11), during the Blue Angels’ straight games win on Tuesday in Centenary, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/08/web1_8.29-GA-Martin.jpg Gallia Academy senior Peri Martin (7) sets the ball in front of teammate Abby Hammons (11), during the Blue Angels’ straight games win on Tuesday in Centenary, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Gallia Academy sophomore Bailey Barnette (2) goes up for a spike, during the Blue Angels’ win over Portsmouth on Tuesday in Centenary, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/08/web1_8.29-wo-GA-Barnett.jpg Gallia Academy sophomore Bailey Barnette (2) goes up for a spike, during the Blue Angels’ win over Portsmouth on Tuesday in Centenary, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Gallia Academy senior Maddie Wright (22) goes up for a spike, during the Blue Angels’ Ohio Valley Conference win on Tuesday in Centenary, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/08/web1_8.29-wo-GA-Wright.jpg Gallia Academy senior Maddie Wright (22) goes up for a spike, during the Blue Angels’ Ohio Valley Conference win on Tuesday in Centenary, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Gallia Academy junior Maddy Petro (23) spikes the ball over a Portsmouth defender, during the Blue Angels’ straight games win on Tuesday in Centenary, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/08/web1_8.29-wo-GA-Petro.jpg Gallia Academy junior Maddy Petro (23) spikes the ball over a Portsmouth defender, during the Blue Angels’ straight games win on Tuesday in Centenary, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

