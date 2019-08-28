Blue Devils notch 1st victory

SOUTH POINT, Ohio — It’s starting to turn around.

After being outscored 8-0 in its first two outings, the Gallia Academy boys soccer team followed up a four-all tie against Warren by securing its first win of the season Tuesday night during a 3-0 decision over host South Point in an Ohio Valley Conference matchup in Lawrence County.

The Blue Devils (1-2-1, 1-0-0 OVC) claimed a 15-7 advantage in shots in goal, but the guests were ultimately held scoreless entering the intermission.

Brody Wilt eventually put the Blue and White on the scoreboard in the 50th minute after converting a penalty kick, which also ended up being the game-winner.

Wilt tacked on a second goal in the 57th minute for a 2-0 edge, with Keagen Daniels assisting on the score.

Wilt wrapped up his hat trick on an unassisted score with five minutes left in regulation, allowing GAHS to complete the 3-0 outcome.

The Blue Devils received seven saves from Bryson Miller in goal, while Brody Blackwell made a dozen stops in net for the Pointers. Gallia Academy also had six of the 10 corner kicks in the match.

The Blue Devils return to action Tuesday when they host Point Pleasant in a non-conference friendly at 7 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

