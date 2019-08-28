Black Knights blank Lincoln County, 4-0

HAMLIN, W.Va. — After 200 minutes of even play this fall, the Black Knights made the most of their next 40.

The Point Pleasant boys soccer team claimed its first win of the season on Tuesday night at Lincoln County, finding the goal four times in the second half for a 4-0 victory over the host Panthers.

The Black Knights (1-0-2) — who had just one goal through their first two matches — broke the scoreless tie on Tuesday in the 55th minute, as Brooks Gilley found Adam Veroski near the left side post for a goal.

Just five minutes later, Veroski scored his second goal, finding the bottom right corner of the net, this time on an assist from Braxton Watkins-Lovejoy.

Veroski earned his hat trick in the 70th minute, giving the guests a 3-0 lead with an 18-yard shot off another assist from Watkins-Lovejoy.

The Black Knights put the finishing touches on their 4-0 victory in the 75th minute, as Garrett Hatten assisted Wyatt Edwards, who evaded a Lincoln County (0-2) defender before scoring from 12 yards out.

Picking up the shut out in goal for the Black Knights, Nick Smith saved all three shots that came his way. PPHS — which fired 35 shots in the contest — earned a 6-to-3 advantage in corner kicks.

Following the first win of the year, PPHS head coach Chip Wood commended his defense’s back line, and noted his offense’s early struggles against the LCHS defense.

“Defensively, our back line of Kaydean Eta, Peyton Hughes and Isaiah Snyder was outstanding at winning the ball and getting the offense started,” Wood said. “Tyson Richards and Peyton Murphy platooned in the other back line spot and played well.

“We are just having trouble finishing the ball in the offensive third. We controlled possession probably like 70 minutes to 10 minutes, but they stayed deep on defense and we couldn’t break through. Finally, we changed up our runs at their back line and gaps started to open.”

PPHS will try for its third shut out in a row when it hosts Poca on Thursday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

