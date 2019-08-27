Point golfers fall at Roane County

SPENCER, W.Va. — A silver lining to an otherwise tough outing.

The Point Pleasant golf team came up four strokes short of host Roane County on Monday during a non-conference dual held at Roane County Golf Club.

The Black Knights finished the day with a final team tally of 204, while the Raiders posted four of the top six individual scores en route to a winning total of 200.

PPHS, however, recorded two of the top three individual rounds, led by event medalist Brennen Sang with a 7-over par round of 43. Teammate Joe Milhoan and Regan Lynch of RCHS shared runner-up honors with identical efforts of 46.

Kaden McCutcheon and Weston Higginbotham completed the Point Pleasant team scoring with respective rounds of 56 and 59. Alex Hill also fired a final tally of 61 for PPHS.

Chase Blain followed Lynch with a 48, while Jaden Swearinger and Drew Goad posted matching rounds of 53 to complete the winning score. Kason Hupp also shot a 65 for the Raiders.

