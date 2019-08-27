Lady Raiders sweep South Gallia

MERCERVILLE, Ohio — Road warriors.

The River Valley volleyball team improved to 2-0 away from home this season, as the Lady Raiders claimed a straight games victory over non-conference host South Gallia on Monday.

The Lady Rebels (1-2) — falling to 1-1 at home this season — led 2-0 in the opening game, but surrendered the next six points to the Lady Raiders (2-2). River Valley never relinquished its lead and went up 1-0 in the match with a 25-21 victory.

SGHS took the opening lead in the second game as well, but River Valley scored the next seven points never trailed again on the way to its 25-16 win.

The guests led wire-to-wire in the finale, claiming the first nine points and leading by 11 on their way to the match-clinching 25-15 victory.

Jaden Bradley paced the River Valley service attack with 18 points, including five aces. Alex Wood was next with 13 points and one ace, followed by Mikenzi Pope with eight points and two aces. Lora Kinney came up with seven points and two aces in the win, while Breanna Dodrill and Madison Hall earned a point apiece.

Kiley Stapleton led the Lady Rebels with seven points, followed by Amaya Howell and Emma Shamblin with six each, including a pair of aces by Shamblin. Christine Griffith earned four points and one ace in the setback, Jessie Rutt added two points, while Alyssa Cremeens ended with one marker.

River Valley’s net attack was led by Pope with nine kills and Kasey Birchfield with eight. Hannah Jacks earned six kills in the win, Bradley, Hall and Wood had a kill apiece, while Kinney had a game-best 11 assists. Bradley led the Silver and Black on defense with 11 digs.

Griffith led South Gallia at the net with five kills and five blocks. Howell and Olivia Johnson had three kills apiece in the contest, Stapleton added two kills and a block, while Rutt earned two blocks and Katie Bowling came up with one kill. Cremeens finished with a team-best five digs to lead the Red and Gold on defense.

These teams will meet again on Sept. 9 in Bidwell.

RVHS returned to action on Tuesday at Alexander, while SGHS is off until Thursday when it hosts Southern.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

