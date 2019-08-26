SHS 3rd, EHS 4th at Meigs GC

POMEROY, Ohio — Middle of the pack.

The Southern and Eastern golf teams claimed third and fourth respectively at a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division match hosted by the Eagles on Thursday at Meigs Golf Course.

Belpre won the event with a score of 165, followed by Waterford with a 178. The Tornado total of 184 was six strokes better than EHS, while Miller rounded out the five-team field with a 215.

Joey Weaver led the Purple and Gold with a four-over par 38. Landen Hill was next for Southern with a 42, followed by Jacob Milliron with a 50 and David Shaver with a 54. Tanner Lisle’s 56 and Grant Smith’s 61 were the Tornadoes’ potential tie-breakers.

Ethan Short led the Eagles with a six-over park 40. Nicholas Durst was next with a 48, followed by Jacob Spencer, Trevor Morrissey and Colton McDaniel with matching round of 51, as well as Brogan Holter with a 55.

Medalist for the match was Waterford’ Brooks Suprano with a two-over par 36, two shots ahead of Eric Dotson from Belpre and Hunter Dutiel from Miller.

The Eagles and Tornadoes both continue league play on Tuesday at Federal Hocking.

