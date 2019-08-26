Black Knights tie Pikeview, 1-1

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — A lot of work to end up even.

Senior Garrett Hatten snapped Point Pleasant’s scoring drought in the 65th minute and the Black Knights ultimately ended their season opener with a one-all tie against visiting Pikeview on Friday night in a non-conference match at Ohio Valley Bank Track and Field in Mason County.

The host Black Knights (0-0-2) found themselves in an 80-minute battle as the Panthers fought tooth-and-nail in the opener, which included the game’s first goal in the 32nd minute.

Kobey Taylor-Williams received a crossing pass on the left side of the goal and planted the ball in the back of the net for a 1-0 cushion with 8:08 left in the opening half.

PPHS held a 7-4 advantage in total shots at the intermission, as well as a 4-3 edge in shots on goal.

The intensity elevated in the second half, but neither squad was able to break through for an additional score entering the 60th minute.

Things became a bit chippy over the final 20 minutes as both squads earned a yellow card in the span of 90 seconds, with Hatten’s goal coming in between those warnings.

While chasing down a free ball on the right side, Hatten booted the ball to the low left side and found the back of the net on a breakaway — tying the game at one with 15:26 remaining in regulation.

The Black Knights outshot the guests by an 18-10 overall margin, including a 9-7 edge in shots on goal. Both teams also had two corner kicks apiece in the contest.

Nick Smith made six saves in net for PPHS, while Dylan Blake stopped eight shots in goal for the Panthers.

Point Pleasant followed Friday’s tie by going through 80 scoreless minutes on Saturday during a 0-0 outcome at Shady Spring.

The Black Knights travel to Lincoln County on Tuesday and return home Thursday when they welcome Poca for a non-conference friendly. Both contests are slated to start at 6 p.m.

Point Pleasant senior Cohen Yates battles for possession during the second half of Friday night’s non-conference match against Pikeview at OVB Field in Point Pleasant, W.Va. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/08/web1_PP-Yates.jpg Point Pleasant senior Cohen Yates battles for possession during the second half of Friday night’s non-conference match against Pikeview at OVB Field in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

