Wildcats spoil home opener for Rio women

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — Indiana Wesleyan University exploded for five first half goals and cruised to a 5-0 win over the University of Rio Grande, Saturday evening, in non-conference women’s soccer action at Evan E. Davis Field.

The Wildcats evened their season mark at 1-1 with the victory.

Rio Grande fell to 0-2 with a second straight shutout loss.

Lexis Garcia scored a pair of goals and Lauren Turner had two assists for IWU, which enjoyed a whopping 31-7 edge in overall shots.

Garcia’s two goals came just 63 seconds apart – the first with 30:39 remaining in the opening stanza on a blast from the upper left corner of the 18-yard box and the second with 29:36 left in the half on a shot from the center of the 18 off a cross from right to left by Turner.

Turner also served up a crossing pass from the left side of the 18 which Schay Mulherin turned into the third goal of the match with 12:28 before the break, while Deja Edwards headed in Kristy Bowden’s pass from 35 yards out on the right side with 2:45 remaining to make it 4-0.

The Wildcats tacked on the final marker of the day with just 51 seconds left before half when a corner kick by Bowden inadvertently went off the head of a Rio defender and into the net.

Sam Castaneda and Abby Dykema divided time in goal for IWU, with both registering a pair of saves. Castaneda collected the win.

Freshman Jayla Brown (Chillicothe, OH) started and took the loss in net for Rio Grande, recording 10 saves over 78:51 minutes of playing time.

Fellow frosh Emily Hoffman (Arcanum, OH) recorded one stop over the final 11:09 in a losing cause for the RedStorm.

Rio Grande returns to action next Friday at Lawrence Tech (Mich.) University. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

Rio Grande’s Ambar Torres sets to send a pass toward a teammate during Saturday night’s 5-0 loss to Indiana Wesleyan University at Evan E. Davis Field. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/08/web1_Rio-Ambar.jpg Rio Grande’s Ambar Torres sets to send a pass toward a teammate during Saturday night’s 5-0 loss to Indiana Wesleyan University at Evan E. Davis Field. Courtesy photo

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

