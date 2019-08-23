Gallia Academy stings Lady Hornets

COAL GROVE, Ohio — Starting 2019 by extending a couple streaks.

The Gallia Academy volleyball team won its 44th consecutive Ohio Valley Conference match and its 52nd straight league set on Thursday in Lawrence County, as the Blue Angels began their quest for a fifth straight OVC title with a sweep of host Coal Grove.

Gallia Academy (1-0, 1-0 OVC) led wire-to-wire in the opening game, allowing just one service point en route to the 25-11 win.

Coal Grove led initially in the second game, but the Blue Angels took the advantage at 10-9 and never trailed again. GAHS won the second game by a 25-15 count to move ahead 2-0 in the match.

The guests also led wire-to-wire in the finale, scoring the first five points, and 14 of the first 18 on their way to the match-clinching 25-10 victory.

The Blue Angels finished with an advantage of 73.0-to-35.1 in side-out percentage, while Coal Grove earned a 91.9-to-90.5 edge in serve percentage.

Peri Martin led the GAHS service attack with 11 points, including four aces. MaKenna Caldwell had 10 service points and two aces for the victors, while Maddy Petro and Bailey Barnett added eight points apiece, with two aces and one ace respectively.

Maddie Wright had seven points and one ace in the win, while Alex Barnes came up with five points and two aces.

Barnes posted 19 kills to lead the Blue and White at the net. Next was Barnett with 11 kills and a block, followed by Wright with five kills and five blocks. Petro finished with three kills and two blocks, Abby Hammons added two kills and five blocks, while Martin came up with two blocks and a match-best 36 assists.

Barnett paced the Blue Angel defense with nine of the team’s 37 digs.

GAHS will look for the season sweep when these teams meet in Centenary on Sept. 19. Next, the Blue Angels will have their 2019 home opener against Alexander on Monday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.