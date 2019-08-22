Bulldogs win at Forest Hills

GLOUSTER, Ohio — Taking a bite out of the deficit.

Athens snapped Alexander’s two-match winning streak and, coincidentally, closed the gap in the league standings with a 13-stroke victory over the field at the third of seven Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division events on Wednesday at Forest Hills Golf Course in Athens County.

The Bulldogs posted four of the top seven individual rounds en route to a winning four-man tally of 157 while also improving their seasonal league mark to 16-2 in the process.

The Spartans — who fired a 170 — ultimately edged Meigs by a single shot to claim second place and still own the lead in the standings with a 17-1 record. The Marauders — with a third place effort of 171 — improved to 11-7 overall and are in sole possession of third at the moment.

Wellston (10-8) was fourth after posting a final tally of 182, while Vinton County (6-12) was fifth overall with a 188. River Valley (3-15) and host Nelsonville-York (0-18) rounded out the final two spots in the standings with respective team scores of 218 and 241.

Though Athens had a quartet of scores at 40 or lower, Whit Byrd of Alexander came away with medalist honors after firing a 1-over par round of 35. Sam Carpenter of Athens and Brandyn Bush of Wellston shared runner-up honors with matching rounds of 38.

Cole Arnott paced the Marauders with a 39 and Dawson Justice followed with a 42, while Austin Mahr and Gus Kennedy completed the team tally with identical efforts of 45.

Zack King posted a 50 for MHS, while Gunnar Peavley and Payton Brown added matching rounds of 53 for the Maroon and Gold.

Blaine Cline led the Raiders with a 51 and Alex Euton followed with a 55. Joel Horner and Jordan Lambert completed the team score with matching rounds of 56.

Dalton Mershon and Scott Yost also had efforts of 61 and 67 for the Silver and Black.

Isaiah Allen paced the Vikings with a 45 and Caitlyn Hall led the Buckeyes with a 55.

Meigs 3rd, Raiders 6th in 3rd league match of season

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

