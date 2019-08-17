Spartans win 2nd TVC Ohio golf match

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Another win for the Spartans.

Alexander remained perfect in league play after claiming a three-shot victory over the field during the second of seven matches on Thursday at Cliffside Golf Course in the Old French City.

The Spartans (12-0) not only secured their second straight league win as a team, but they also came away with the top individual performance as Whit Byrd earned medalist honors with a 3-over par round of 39. Tyson Smith of Athens was overall runner-up with a 41.

Alexander fired a winning tally of 175 with its four-man tally, while the Bulldogs (10-2) placed second overall with a 178.

Wellston (7-5) was third with a 189, while Meigs (7-5) was fourth out of seven teams with a 190. Vinton County (4-8) was next with a 215, while host River Valley (2-10) ended up sixth with a 233.

Nelsonville-York (0-12) had only two competitors in the event, so the Buckeyes were last as they did not have enough for a team tally.

Austin Mahr led the Marauders with a 43, followed by Bobby Musser with a 44 and Cole Arnott with a 50. Dawson Justice and Gus Kennedy posted identical rounds of 53, with Payton Brown also shooting a 58 for MHS.

Dalton Mershon led the Raiders with a 52 and Blaine Cline followed with a 54. Alex Euton was next with a 60 and Jordan Lambert completed the team scoring with a 67. Joel Horner and Scott Yost also had respective efforts of 68 and 70 for RVHS.

Hunter Cardwell led the Golden Rockets with a 48, while Isaiah Allen also paced the Vikings with a 48. Caitlyn Hall posted the top NYHS score with a 57.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.