The 2019 Ohio American Legion State Baseball Tournament begins Wednesday when Meigs Post 39 faces Pemberville Post 183 at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Beavers Field in Lancaster. The Rangers (17-4) play the opening game of the five-day, double-elimination tournament after going unbeaten in the District 8 tournament held at Beavers Field roughly one week ago. Post 39 will also play on Thursday, either at 10 a.m. or 4 p.m. — pending on the outcome of its opener against Pemberville Post 183. The Rangers are only one of eight American Legion baseball teams left playing in Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports)

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/07/web1_7.24-Champs-1.jpg