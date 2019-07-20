Cline takes Riverside Seniors lead

MASON, W.Va. — Carl Cline, of Mason, is starting to pull away after three weeks of the second half of the 2019 Riverside Senior men’s golf league held Tuesday at Riverside Golf Club in Mason County.

Cline currently holds a three-point lead over the field with 48 points, with Chuck Stanley sitting right behind with 45 points. Kenny Pridemore currently sits third with 44 points.

A total of 68 players were present for the Week 3 event, making up 17 four-man teams.

The low score of the day was a 12-under par 58, fired by the quartet of Stanley, Claude Proffitt, Paul Maynard and Harry Griffin.

There was a five-way tie for second place at 10-under par 60.

The closest to the pin winners were Bruce Hussell on the ninth hole, as well as Mitch Mace on No. 14.

The top-10 standings through three weeks of the 2019 Riverside Senior men’s golf league are as follows: Carl Cline (48.0), Chuck Stanley (45.0), Kenny Pridemore (44.0), Bruce Hussell (42.0), Ralph Six and Bobby Oliver (40.5), Paul Maynard (40.0), Mike Fetty (39.0), Carl Stone (38.5), and Albert Durst (38.0).