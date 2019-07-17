Beverly Lowell slips past Rangers, 3-2

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — Done in by a pair of dingers.

The Post 39 baseball team dropped a 3-2 decision to guest Beverly Lowell on Tuesday at Meigs High School, with the guests blasting a solo home run in the first inning and a two-run shot in the top of the fifth.

Tyler Bradford’s first inning solo home run gave Beverly Lowell the early edge, but the Rangers (13-4) battled back in the bottom of the third. After a pair of walks in the first three batters of the frame, Cole Arnott stole third base, and wound up scoring on a throwing error. Cooper Peters, who moved to third on the error, came around to score on a Billy Harmon single, giving the hosts a 2-1 advantage.

The Rangers only made it into scoring position one more time in the game, and were throw out trying to reach third. The guests reclaimed the edge and won the game with Tate Engle’s two-run homer with one out in the top of the fifth.

Briar Wolfe took the pitching loss in two innings of relief, allowing two earned runs on two hits and two walks. Post 39 starting pitcher Coltin Parker went four innings, striking out one batter and giving up one earned run on two hits and two walks. Carter Smith finished the game for the hosts, surrendering a hit.

Bradford was the winning pitcher of record in four innings of work, striking out five batters and giving up two runs, one earned, on two hits and three walks. Drew Huffman tossed two innings of relief, striking out two batters and giving up two hits, while Seth Dennis struck out one batter in one frame.

Parker went 2-for-3 to lead the Rangers at the plate. Harmon and Wes Smith both singled once, with Harmon driving in a run. Arnott and Peters each scored once for the hosts.

In addition to his solo homer, Bradford also singled for the guests. Clayton Cook and Mason Long both singled once for Beverly Lowell, with Long scoring a run.

Post 39 had three errors and four runners left on base, while Beverly Lowell had two errors and eight runners stranded.

The Rangers begin the District 8 tournament as the No. 1 seed on Saturday at Beavers Field in Lancaster, where first pitch is slated for 2 p.m.

Post 39 second baseman Cole Arnott tags a Beverly Lowell runner out in front of Rangers’ shortstop Carter Smith, during Tuesday’s game at Meigs High School in Rocksprings, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/07/web1_7.18-P39-Arnott.jpg Post 39 second baseman Cole Arnott tags a Beverly Lowell runner out in front of Rangers’ shortstop Carter Smith, during Tuesday’s game at Meigs High School in Rocksprings, Ohio.

