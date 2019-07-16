Herd lands quartet on preseason squad

DALLAS, Texas — Conference USA has released its 2019 preseason football team, as selected by the 14 head coaches.

The Thundering Herd — which was 6-2 in conference and finished second in the East Division last season — picked up a pair of defensive selections, to go with a spot apiece on offense and special teams.

On the defensive squad for Marshall are senior defensive lineman Channing Hames and senior defensive back Chris Jackson. Hames recorded 39 tackles, including 10.5 for a loss and 5.5 sacks in 12 games last season, while Jackson had 56 tackles, 14 pass deflections and one interception, also in 12 games.

Representing Marshall on offense is senior lineman Levi Brown, while senior long snapper Matt Beardall was the Herd’s special teams choice. Both Brown and Beardall played in a dozen games last season.

Mason Fine, senior quarterback from North Texas, was selected as Offensive Player of the Year, FIU senior linebacker Sage Lewis was named Defensive Player of the Year, while Charlotte’s sophomore kicker Jonathan Cruz was named Special Teams Player of the Year.

Marshall opens the 2019 season on Aug. 31 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium against Virginia Military Institute. The Herd will begin Conference USA play on Oct. 5 at Middle Tennessee.

2019 Conference USA Preseason Team

Offense

QB Mason Fine, Sr., North Texas

RB Spencer Brown, Jr., UAB

RB Benny LeMay, Sr., Charlotte

OL Levi Brown, Sr., Marshall

OL Josh Dunlop, Sr., UTSA

OL Derron Gatewood, Sr., UTEP

OL Sosaia Mose, Sr., North Texas

OL Miles Pate, Sr., WKU

TE Harrison Bryant, Sr., Florida Atlantic

WR Rico Bussey, Jr., Sr., North Texas

WR Adrian Hardy, Jr., Louisiana Tech

WR Quez Watkins, Jr., Southern Miss

Defensive

DL Channing Hames, Sr., Marshall

DL LaDarius Hamilton, Sr., North Texas

DL Alex Highsmith, Sr., Charlotte

DL Garrett Marino, Sr., UAB

DL DeMarrio Smith, Sr., Southern Miss

DL Jacques Turner, Jr., Southern Miss

LB Khalil Brooks, Sr., Middle Tennessee

LB Sage Lewis, Sr., FIU

LB Racheem Boothe, Jr., Southern Miss

DB Reed Blankenship, Jr., Middle Tennessee

DB Ky’el Hemby, Jr., Southern Miss

DB Amik Robertson, Jr., Louisiana Tech

DB Chris Jackson, Sr., Marshall

Special Teams

K Jonathan Cruz, So., Charlotte

P Alvin Kenworthy, Sr., North Texas

KR Brett Winnegan, Sr., UTSA

PR Maurice Alexander, Sr., FIU

LS Matt Beardall, Sr., Marshall

Offensive Player of the Year

Mason Fine, Sr., QB, North Texas

Defensive Player of the Year

Sage Lewis, Sr., LB, FIU

Special Teams Player of the Year

Jonathan Cruz, So., K, Charlotte

Marshall's Levi Brown (61) blocks a Charlotte defensive tackle, during the Nov. 11, 2018, contest in Huntington, W.Va.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

