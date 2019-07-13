Post 39 pounds Ceredo-Kenova, 12-1

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — With Saturday’s doubleheader being canceled, the Rangers packed a weekend’s worth of runs into a single contest on Friday night, as the Post 39 baseball team topped Ceredo-Kenova Post 93 by a 12-1 count on the campus of Point Pleasant High School.

The Rangers (13-3) scored the go-ahead run in the bottom of the first frame, as Billy Harmon scored on a sac-fly from Briar Wolfe.

Following a scoreless second inning, the hosts began adding on with one gone in the bottom of the third. Wes Smith scored on a single by Wolfe to start things, then Brody Jeffers came home on a single by Wyatt Hoover.

After Wolfe made it home on a double steal, Coltin Parker doubled home Hoover and eventually scored on an error to give the hosts a 6-0 edge by the end of the frame.

Ceredo-Kenova got a run back in the top of the third, when Bailey McKinney doubled home Hank Hinchman, but the guests never scored again, only reaching third base once over the remainder of the contest.

The Rangers were stymied for three consecutive frames, but then finished off the 12-1 win with back-to-back three-run innings.

Carter Smith was the winning pitcher of record in five innings of work, allowing one unearned run and three hits, while striking out five batters. Wolfe pitched one frame of relief, surrendering one hit and striking out one batter, Harmon struck out one and walked two over two hitless frames, while Jeffers struck out two and walked one in one no-hit inning.

Thomas Slusher took the setback in five frames on the hill for Post 93, striking out three batters, while giving up six runs, four earned, on seven hits and five walks. David Tyree tossed two innings of relief, allowing three earned runs on three hits and a pair of walks, while striking out one batter. Brycen Whittington finished the game for the guests, surrendering three runs, two earned, on four hits.

Leading the winning offense, Parker was 2-for-5 with a double, a run scored and a run batted in. Harmon went 2-for-6 with a trio of runs and one RBI in the triumph, while Wolfe was 2-for-5 with a run and two RBIs. Colton Reynolds and Carter Smith both singled twice and scored once, doing so in four and six at-bats respectively.

Wes Smith singled once, scored two runs and drove one in for the victors, while Jeffers, Hoover and Cooper Peters each singled once and scored once, with Jeffers driving in two runs and Hoover adding one RBI.

Hinchman led Ceredo-Kenova at the plate, going 2-for-3 and scoring once. McKinney doubled once and drove in a run, while Cole Diamond picked up a single in the setback.

The guests had six errors, twice as many as Post 39. However, the Rangers stranded 15 runners on base, three-times as many as Post 93.

The Rangers will return to the diamond at Meigs High School at 6 p.m. on Tuesday against Beverly Lowell.

Carter Smith sends a pitch back the other way, during the Rangers’ loss to Marietta on July 5 in Rocksprings, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/07/web1_7.14-P39-Smith.jpg Carter Smith sends a pitch back the other way, during the Rangers’ loss to Marietta on July 5 in Rocksprings, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

