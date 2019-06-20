Rain dampens Capehart League at Meigs

POMEROY, Ohio — Even though the rain was discouraging, it failed to stop play at the Meigs County Golf Course on Tuesday.

The weather did reduce the number of participants as only 21 young men and woman braved the elements. However, the management of the course made extra effort to prepare the course for play in the wet conditions.

In spite of the rain, five young men played in the 10 and under age group. Riley Cotterill shot a 45 to win the first place trophy for this week. Nate Harris placed second this week with his score of 58. Porter Midkiff managed the third best score for this group while Briar Taylor and Jesse Lewis tied for 4th a single stroke behind Porter.

Ali Norris once again finished first in the Ladies section of this age group with her score of 64. Ali was the only lady playing in this group.

The two boys in the 11-12 year old division were led by Alex Conway with a score of 49 for the day. Brady Meadows was second with his score of 54.

Marlo Norris continued her winning ways in the girls section of this age group posting a score of 64. Marlo was the only player for the ladies in this group.

Four male players participated in the 13-14 year old age group. Joe Milhoan shot a good 39 to be the winner. Connor Ingels turned in a 43 for second place. Caleb Pierson’s score of 55 placed him third while Kaden McCutcheon was 4th with a score of 57.

Whitney Byrd shot a solid 40 for the day to win his second tournament this season in the 15-17 year old age group. Jake Conrath’s score of 47 earns him the second place trophy for this week. Ethan Short finished third this week while Gus Kennedy playing in his first tournament placed 4th.

Caitlin Cotterill shot a good score of 43 to win for the second week this season.

Another repeat winner this week was Levi Chapman in the 18-19 year old age group. Jensen Anderson was only two strokes behind with his score of 41 to place second today.

Haley Pierson was the ladies winner in this division for the second week in a row.

The dual medalist for the day were Levi Chapman and Joe Milhoan.

Next week’s tournament will be held at the Riverside Golf Course in Mason, West Virginia on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. All area youth age 19 and under are welcome to participate. The entry fee is $12 per player and includes the golf as well as a small lunch provided by the course.

Registration begins at 8:15 a.m. with play starting at 9 a.m. If you have any questions, please contact any of the following: Jeff Sloan at 740-256-6160, Jan Haddox at 304-675-3388, or Bob Blessing at 304-675-6135.