Rangers roll past Post 21

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — Getting in the swing of things.

The Meigs American Legion Post 39 doubled its win total for the season on Saturday at Meigs High School, as the hosts swept Athens Post 21 by consecutive counts of 6-0 and 6-4.

Post 39 (4-2) — which also has a pair of wins over Vinton Post 303 this season — scored the first runs of the day with one out in the bottom of the second inning, as Briar Wolfe hit a two-run doubled. Still with one out, Billy Harmon singled home two more runs, and then the hosts went ahead 5-0 on a two-out RBI single by Carter Smith.

The Rangers capped off the 6-0 victory as Wyatt Hoover singled home Harmon in the bottom of the sixth.

Coltin Parker was the winning pitcher of record in a complete game for the hosts, striking out six batters, walking none, and allowing just two hits.

Jacob Phillips took the pitching loss in four innings for Post 21 (2-5), allowing five earned runs on eight hits and four walks. John Hobbs finished the game for the guests, allowing an unearned run and a pair of hits.

Leading the winning offense, Harmon was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two runs batted in, while Cooper Peters went 2-for-4 and scored once. Wolfe doubled once, scored once and drove in two runs for the victors, while Hoover and Carter Smith both earned a single and an RBI. Cole Arnott and Wes Smith both singled once and scored once in the win, while Mason Hanning added a single.

Isaac York and Cameron Bayha each singled once for Post 21.

Post 21 committed both of the game’s errors and left three runners on base, while Post 39 stranded 10.

The second game began with four consecutive scoreless frames, before the hosts broke through with two outs in the bottom of the fifth. First, Colton Reynolds singled home Harmon, then Wes Smith singled home Carter Smith, and finally Hoover singled home both Reynolds and Wes Smith.

A two-run double by Carter Smith with two outs in the bottom of the sixth made the home lead 6-0.

The guests finally broke through with consecutive RBI singles by Andy Merckle, York, and Dalton Skinner in the top of the seventh. Bayha drove in another run with a ground out, but another ground out ended the game and gave the Rangers a 6-4 victory.

Carter Smith was the winning pitcher of record in 6.1 innings for the Rangers, allowing four runs, three earned, on 10 hits and three walks, while striking out seven. Wolfe finished the game and hit one batter.

Skinner took the pitching loss in five innings for Post 21, striking out three batters, walking two, and giving up four unearned runs on nine hits. Luke Chapman completed the game for the guests, allowing two earned runs on a trio of hits.

Hoover paced the winning offense, going 3-for-3 with two RBIs. Carter Smith was 2-for-3 with a double, a run scored and two runs batted in, while Reynolds went 2-for-4, scored once and drove in one run. Brody Jeffers contributed a double to the winning cause, while Wes Smith chipped in with a single, a run and an RBI.

Harmon added a single and two runs for Post 39, Parker singled once and scored once, while Arnott came up with a single.

Leading the guests at the plate, York was 2-for-3 with a double, a run scored and an RBI, Phillips was 2-for-3 with a run scored, while Skinner was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Merckle singled once, scored once and drove in one run, Preston Truax singled once and scored once, while Chapman and Colby Carsey added a single apiece.

Post 21 had the game’s only error and left eight runners on base, twice as many as the Rangers.

Post 39 is scheduled to return to action on Tuesday at Logan Post 78.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

