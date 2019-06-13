D-4 district softball teams released

Ten softball players from the Ohio Valley Publishing area were named to the Southeast Ohio Division IV all-district teams for the 2019 season, as voted by the coaches within the southeast district of the Buckeye State.

Eastern, with a 14-8 record on the year, and Southern, at 6-16, netted four selections apiece, while South Gallia went 5-15 and claimed two spots.

Eastern — which returned to the district final for the first time since 2014 — was represented on first team by senior Cera Grueser. The Lady Eagles’ second baseman is on the all-district list for the first time in her career.

Lady Eagles senior Mollie Maxon — an honorable mention selection in 2016 — was named to the second team for her efforts at shortstop this spring. Representing EHS on the honorable mention portion of the list this year are sophomore catcher Kelsey Roberts and freshman outfielder Megan Maxon. Roberts was a second team choice a year ago.

Southern picked up a pair of second team selections, as well as two honorable mentions, all-4 of whom are first-time all-district honorees. On second team for the Lady Tornadoes were senior pitcher Abby Cummins and freshman catcher Ally Shuler. SHS juniors Ciera Whitesell and Avery King were named honorable mention for their efforts in the outfield and at third base respectively.

South Gallia was represented on the first team by pitcher Makayla Waugh, and on honorable mention by Isabella Cochran. Both Lady Rebels are sophomores and were selected as honorable mentions a year ago.

Doug MacFarland of Peebles was the Division IV Coach of the Year, with Player of the Year honor went to Cassie Shaefer of Notre Dame.

2019 Southeast Ohio Coaches All-District Division IV Softball Teams

FIRST TEAM

Cassie Shaefer, Notre Dame; Madison Pierce, Peebles; Sarah Kingery, Symmes Valley; Shaelyn Vassar, Clay; Denise Young, Waterford; Madison Jones, Manchester; Gwen Messer, South Webster; Issabell Cassidy, Notre Dame; Ava Jenkins, Green; Kelsey Malone, Ironton St. Joseph; Cara Taylor, Waterford; Lea McFadden, Paint Valley; Preslee Lutz, Clay; Kylie Sims, Peebles; Cera Grueser, Eastern; Megan Balzer, Clay; Brooke Kennedy, Manchester; Kara Saunders, Symmes Valley; Makayla Waugh, South Gallia; McKenzie Spencer, Valley.

Player of the Year:

Cassie Shaefer, Notre Dame.

Coach of the Year:

Doug MacFarland, Peebles.

SECOND TEAM

Hannah McDaniel, Belpre; Leah Compton, Pike Eastern; Claire Dettwiller, Notre Dame; Rachel Cline, Green; Lexus Oiler, Glenwood; Mollie Maxon, Eastern; Taylen Hickman, Glenwood; Jensen Warnock, Clay; Ali Escamilia, Sciotoville East; Taya Lackey, Trimble; Jace Agriesti, Miller; Emma Bailey, South Webster; Josie Campbell, Manchester; Olivia Hatfield, Pike Eastern; Marissa Moore, Peebles; Hannah Ginn, Sciotoville East; Abby Cummins, Southern; Ally Shuler, Southern; Maddy Suter, Notre Dame; Bailey Elliott, Western.

HONORABLE MENTION

Bri Smith, South Webster; Mack Keller, South Webster; Hannah Hobbs, Manchester; Isabella Cochran, South Gallia; Emma Joseph, Miller; Nicole Chappelear, Miller; Josie Perani, Miller; Olivia Smith, Paint Valley; Abbi Stanforth, Paint Valley; Madison Southworth, Pike Eastern; Breanna Carrol, Pike Eastern; Gracie Hankinson, Trimble; Skylar Moore, Trimble; Briana Osborne, Trimble; Morgan Whitley, Western; Carson Walls, Western; Hope Brown, Peebles; Alyssa Hutchinson, Belpre; Dekotah Lemon, Belpre; Alex Holtzapfel, Ironton St. Joseph; Kaitlyn Sheridan, Ironton St. Joseph; Sammi Oyler, Glenwood; Marissa Needer, Waterford; Alayna Jones, Waterford; Kasey Kimbler, Green; Cass Kellogg, Green; Ciera Whitesell, Southern; Avery King, Southern; Megan Maxon, Eastern; Kelsey Roberts, Eastern; Bri Smith, Sciotoville East; Rachel Hayes, Symmes Valley; Emily Estep, Symmes Valley.

Southern's Ciera Whitesell offers at a pitch, during the Lady Tornadoes' March 26 setback in Hartford, W.Va. EHS sophomore Kelsey Roberts fields a bunt and throws to first base, during the Lady Eagles' in on April 29 in Tuppers Plains, Ohio.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

