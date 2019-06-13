5 Blue Devils land on OVC list

CENTENARY, Ohio — The Gallia Academy baseball team came away with five selections on the 2019 All-Ohio Valley Conference baseball teams, as voted on by the coaches within the league.

The Blue Devils — who finished third in the final standings with a 9-5 league mark — had a trio of first team team honorees, as well as the standard pair of honorable mention choices.

GAHS senior Josh Faro is on the All-OVC first team for a third consecutive season, and is 1-of-7 players to repeat from last year’s first team.

The Blue Devil ace is joined on the first team by a pair of seniors and first time all-league selections, Wyatt Sipple and Garrett McGuire.

Gallia Academy’s two honorable mention selections were senior Cole Davis and freshman Zane Loveday. Davis was also an all-conference honorable mention in 2017.

Fairland’s Michael Hill was named the OVC Coach of the Year after leading the Dragons to a 12-2 league mark and the outright championship.

The Ohio Valley Conference does not select a player of the year.

2019 All-OVC Baseball Team

First Team

FAIRLAND (12-2): Gavin Hunt#, Reilly Sowards, Garrett Looney, Brennen West.

ROCK HILL (11-3): Logan Hankins*, Landon Smith*, Kaleb Kidd*.

GALLIA ACADEMY (9-5): Wyatt Sipple, Garrett McGuire, Josh Faro*.

SOUTH POINT (7-7): Brody Blackwell*, Drew Smith*.

IRONTON (6-8): Ethan Duncan, Brycen Thomas#.

CHESAPEAKE (5-9): Trent Dearth*, Thomas Sentz.

COAL GROVE (4-10): Nate Harmon#.

PORTSMOUTH(2-12): Bryce Wallace#.

Coach of the Year:

Michael Hill, Fairland.

Honorable Mention

FAIRLAND: Alex Rogers, Tucker Adkins.

ROCK HILL: Jake Blagg, Seth Nichols.

GALLIA ACADEMY: Zane Loveday, Cole Davis

SOUTH POINT: Brycen McCann, Ben Walls.

IRONTON: Cameron Deere, Kyle Howell.

CHESAPEAKE: Jonah Ridenour, Travis Grim.

COAL GROVE: Tait Matney, Ben Compliment.

PORTSMOUTH: Jack Workman, William Sturgill.

* — denotes 2018 All-OVC first team selection.

# — denotes 2018 All-OVC honorable mention selection.

GAHS senior Wyatt Sipple scores the final run of the Blue Devils’ 2-0 victory over South Point on April 3 in Centenary, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/06/web1_6.13-GA-Sipple.jpg GAHS senior Wyatt Sipple scores the final run of the Blue Devils’ 2-0 victory over South Point on April 3 in Centenary, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

